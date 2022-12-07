100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1922
After a trial in which many witnesses were called, James Simmons was found guilty by a circuit court jury of stealing a saddle from Harold Fruitts.
The evidence was all circumstantial and Simmons insisted on his innocence. The saddle was taken from Fruitts’ place on the Divide in November 1921. In September, Simmons said, he removed a trunk containing his clothing and the saddle from a warehouse in Enterprise. He said a friend had put them there. The jury was not convinced.
Few gifts have been received at the Red Cross shop for months and the need now is heavy. The shop receives anything but tin cans. The goods are sold and the money put into a local relief fund.
The Jazz Village is rapidly assuming proportions at the Community Hall and will be in full regalia by the time the big noise starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Committees from the Knights of Pythias lodges of Enterprise and Wallowa are busily working on the details. The Happy Jazz orchestra is all pepped up for the occasion and if you can’t dance in Jazz Town when they open up one of those syncopated fox trots, then you never could dance any place.
Playing on a frozen field partly covered with snow, La Grande defeated Enterprise by the score of 45-0. While the score was one-sided, the Enterprise boys played a stiffer game than they had for several weeks and fought hard from first to last.
Holiday shoppers in Enterprise will find the E.M.&M. Co. waiting to greet them in its new store building. Much of the stock is already in the new structure and the work of moving is still going briskly.75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1947
A contest is underway to name the Tri-State Highway connecting Joseph with Lewiston and the outside world. The favorite thus far is the Chief Joseph Trail. Other suggestions include Paradise Path to Heaven and Trees to Desert.
The first radio program sponsored by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce will be broadcast over Spokane radio station KHQ on Saturday from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. The weekly program, called “The Old Corral,” will advertise opportunities for recreation and business in Wallowa County. Every businessman in Joseph will make a regular weekly payment to defray the costs of the broadcast.
Hundreds of shoppers have stopped to look at the display in the window of the Orren Foster plumbing store. A miniature replica of the city of Enterprise has been laid out, showing the mill, filling stations, stores, churches and numerous cars, trucks and tractors. All the items in the scene were carved out of wood by Clyde Fleenor.
Residents of Wallowa County will be asked to contribute to a new drive to send a shipload of foodstuffs from the Northwest to needy people in Europe.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1972
The Enterprise City Council has hired a Roseburg man, 40-year-old Robert Stone, as the chief of police. He will succeed Eugene E. “Tiny” Johnson, when he retires on Jan. 5. Stone’s hiring has triggered resentment among some local residents, who objected to hiring an “outsider.”
The Chieftain has received word from Santa Claus that he is in need of letters from children in the Wallowa Valley. He has appointed the Chieftain his official news agency for Wallowa County. Letters to Santa will be published in the Dec. 23 issue of the Chieftain and will be forwarded to the North Pole.
Old Victory, a cow horse who marched in more than 25 Chief Joseph Days parades, closed his eyes for the last time on Thursday, Nov. 30. He was born in July 1942 on the Speed Lozier Ranch between Lostine and Enterprise and was bought two years later by Oscar Maxwell.
It seems a little more like Christmas in the Wallowa Valley with the lighting of the star on Tick Hill northeast of Wallowa on Dec. 3. John Duckworth Sr. made the star when he worked for the city.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1997
More than 96% of Wallowa County’s junior high and high school students have signed a pledge not to drink and drive or ride with a driver who has been drinking through the holiday season.
The Wallowa Valley Health Foundation has given final approval for the construction of a house for visiting family physician residents at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. For the past seven years, the hospital has hosted the resident physicians from Oregon Health Sciences University for their two-month rotations.
Bill and Charlotte Coffman of Enterprise showed five of their canaries at a bird show in Tacoma, Washington, and won a handful of awards. The couple now has about 100 canaries, down from a high of 230. They sell the canaries all over the Northwest.
The Wallowa County CattleWomen met at Cloud 9 Bakery for their monthly meeting. Abby Marshall has taken over as Beef Ambassador to Oregon for the county and is available for speaking engagements.
