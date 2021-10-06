Chief Phillip McFarland, leader of the Nez Perce Indians, died at the Wallowa county fairgrounds. With about 30 members of his tribe he had come to his native hills to visit. His body will be buried on Captain John creek, on the Idaho side of Snake river.
A patrolman will be placed by the state highway commission on the new Enterprise-Joseph road. His business will be to keep the gravel surfacing dragged into the crown of the road and to repair holes that may develop.
The Flora flour mill started up last week and is busy making flour.
75 years ago
Oct. 10, 1946
Tragedy struck at the F. Thomas Hurlburt home in Enterprise when their 2-year-old son was instantly killed by a car being backed out by Mrs. Cora Richards, the next door neighbor.
A new flying club, the Hells Canyon Flyers, has been organized to promote private flying at a low cost to its members. This is the second flying club formed at the Joseph airport.
A prowler broke into several rooms at the Chief Joseph hotel in Joseph during the night and stole money amounting to $138. All the rooms entered had guests in, who were sound asleep and did not awaken.
50 years ago
Oct. 7, 1971
Years of planning and months of construction have resulted in the largest single retail business in Joseph, Paul’s Sports Corral.
Paul Hatch moved all his merchandise from the former location next to the Joseph Cash Market into the new building, which is now open.
Michael McCoy of Elgin has been hired by the city of Wallowa to assume the job of town Marshall.
EHS’ FFA soil judging team of Jonel Ricker, Jeff Curry, John Hillock, Dave McFetridge and Harry Swisher took top honors at the District Soil Judging Contest held at Wallowa.
25 years ago
Oct. 3, 1996
Over 80 persons turned out in Wallowa for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Leisure Way Too, a 10 unit elderly/disabled housing complex.
Enterprise Fire Dept. firefighters Marc Christman, Dan Courtney and Jeff Courtney were among those who responded to a fire call to protect the buildings on the Boston Ranch north of Enterprise from a large grass fire. Approx. 1,000 acres were burned.
Two Enterprise High School graduates, Amber Follett and Sarah Collins, are among the 100 Oregon students recently named as 1996 Ford Scholars.
