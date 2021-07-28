100 years ago
July 28, 1921
Before the rain began Sunday morning, lightning set fire to a stack of new hay on Alder Slope, which had just been put up by Walter Evans and Delbert Homan. Three stacks burned to the ground, with a loss of nearly 80 tons of choice hay.
At the annual pioneers’ reunion there was a memorable gathering of the first settlers — the three men who first made their homes permanently in the county. W. W. White of Enterprise, James Tulley of Wallowa and James Masterson, now living at Elgin, came in the summer of 1872.
G. S. Anderson, of Juve & Anderson, has opened a photograph studio at Wallowa, which he will conduct as long as the business warrants.
The O. K. Theater is putting on the famous John Barrymore masterpiece “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”, at regular admission prices.
75 years ago
Aug. 1, 1946
Several thousand people took in the Chief Joseph Days parade; over 2,000 patrons visited Hells Canyon; a crowd of around 10,000 people jammed the highway for a mile on each side of the Joseph Municipal airport to take in the air show; approximately 450 people were at the cowboy breakfast and large crowds were on hand for the saddle horse sale and other events.
Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Martin have sold the Enterprise Greenhouses and their home above the greenhouse to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Hurlburt of Portland.
The Upper Liberty school house, district no. 22, was burned last Thursday night. Men had been at work there during the day sanding the floors. It will be impossible to rebuild a good building in time for the opening of school. This school house was the first country school in Wallowa county to meet all the requirements for a standard rural school.
50 years ago
July 29, 1971
Sweepstake winner of the big parade at Joseph last Saturday was the entry from Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Steven Hicks, 24, a Chief Joseph Days rodeo contestant from Pendleton, was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving failed to negotiate the corner at the Dwaine Hatch farm on Hurricane creek highway south of Enterprise.
Fiddlers and fiddler fans turned out enmasse for the second annual old time fiddler contest held in conjunction with Chief Joseph Days at Cloverleaf Hall. An estimated total of 670 spectators turned out to listen to the 22 contestants. The only local fiddler to meet with any degree of success was Don Foster of Enterprise who placed fourth in the intermediate division. He was awarded $10 in prize money.
25 years ago
July 25, 1996
The death of a Lakota Sioux dancer of an apparent heart attack at the opening evening session of the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Pow-Wow in Wallowa cast a somber shadow over the sixth annual celebration.
The sole survivor of Wallowa County’s eight potato producers from the late 1970’s earned a $6,000 grant to market potatoes outside the state of Oregon. Patrick Thiel of Joseph is hoping to expand his company’s trade in the Japan and Korea arena.
Bill Williams, a longtime Chief Joseph Days volunteer from the ranks, will be honored as grand marshal of the 1996 CJD Grand Parade. Williams has directed traffic, announced the parade and sold rodeo tickets for 20-odd years.
Codi Burgess of Wallowa capped an outstanding Kid Wrestling season with an appearance in the Regional Freestyle Championships in Fresno, Cal. Over 2,000 youngsters from 11 states competed; Burgess placed eighth in his weight class.
