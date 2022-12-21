After wandering in the high mountains two days and two nights last week without food, Ted Cowan and A. K. Jones made their way down to Wallowa Lake Park, where Walter B. McInturff gave them first aid. Both men had suffered severely from the cold and their feet were badly frosted.
Information has come to Mayor L. E. Jordan that several trees in the city park have been cut within the last few days, presumably to be used as Christmas trees.
75 years ago
Dec. 25, 1947
The new road which winds out of the deep heart of the Wallowa country and into the Inland Empire has a new name, the Chief Joseph Trail. Members of the Lewiston and Clarkston chamber received 76 entries in a contest to name the road. Chief Joseph Trail won with 48 votes.
Jesse H. Wickam of Minam reported that a car he was driving ran into a calf on the highway two miles east of Minam; the calf was not killed.
50 years ago
Dec. 21, 1972
There were four winners at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce drawing, which was held at the Safeway parking lot: Margaret Dahlgren, $10; Henry Rogers, $10; Gerville Ward, $20; and Musa Strohm $20.
Four Enterprise football players have earned All-State honors for Class A-11: Bill Storm, second team, defensive halfback; Dave Yost, third team, center; Eric Heilman, third team, defensive tackle; and Randy Strohm, honorable mention, linebacker.
25 years ago
Dec. 18, 1997
The chairman of the Wallowa County Care District Surprised the board members Monday night when he announced his resignation. Phil Bowman will assume the position of general manager at the grain grower in La Crosse, Washington.
Joseph High School senior Levi Bobbitt was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The members of the school’s senior class gave up their annual graduation trip and donated the money to his treatment. (During his battle with cancer during high school, Bobbitt began his own website, sharing his story. He continued to maintain his site and helped other people suffering from cancer, and grew that into his own business, LB Productions, where he was a website developer, a computer tech and videographer. He maintained the business for 10 years before going to work as technology coordinator for the Oregon Department of Transportation. He died in 2009.)
