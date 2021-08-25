100 years ago
Aug. 25, 1921
While working on a haystack on the D-M ranch near the Imnaha road, north of Wood’s corral, Luther S. Cox fell backwards to the ground, struck on his head and broke his neck. Death was instantaneous.
A fire destroyed the home of John Young in the Lewis district. Sparks from the burning house fell on the barn and it also burned to the ground. A cream separator was carried from the back porch and that was about all Mr. Young could save.
Charles C. Bilyeu, with C. M. Lockwood as a passenger, drove from Enterprise to Spokane and back this week. They left Enterprise Wednesday afternoon and arrived back home before Thursday night. Undoubtedly this is a record never before approached.
75 years ago
Aug. 29, 1946
The house on the corner of River and Grant streets, owned by Raymond L. Harris, has been moved back on the lot and now faces south. The space on the corner left vacant by the moving of the house will be the site of a new Shell service station.
Icel Edgmand, Mrs. Bert Repplinger and Miss Lois Quinn were fined $10 each on charges of assault and battery brought by Miss Betty Heasty and Miss Claudine Heasty. They were allegedly assaulted as they emerged from the Bob Inn.
On Friday last week, with the dining room at the Enterprise hotel and Emmons café both closed, the Fisher café served 700 meals, handling the trade in fine shape.
For sale: 173 acres, 75 acres farm land. 7-room house with water piped in. Barn 40x72. Some timber, orchard. Price $4,500.
50 years ago
Aug. 26, 1971
Fire completely destroyed a hog barn at the Vic Crow farm near the mouth of the Hurricane Creek canyon. Lost in the fire were five of the 15 hogs which were kept in the barn.
The people of Joseph are becoming increasingly concerned about their water supply which comes from Wallowa Lake. Tests conducted determined the presence of coliform, found in bird and animal droppings and human waste. Test samples which were taken failed miserably, showing none of the water tested to be fit for consumption without treatment.
Two young ladies were flown from the high mountains to Wallowa Memorial hospital when they became ill with severe stomach cramps. Both received immediate treatment and were reportedly recovering in the hospital. Preliminary indications pointed toward appendicitis in both cases.
25 years ago
Aug. 22, 1996
The Salt Creek Fire has been contained at 52,600 acres. At its peak 679 firefighters and eight helicopters were assigned to fight it. Cost of the fire is listed at $2,729,000.
Lyman Goucher was named Cattleman of the Year by the stockgrowers association. Sam Loftus received the award for Grassman of the Year.
Tim Melville’s 130 acres of canola will soon be harvested. They hope to exceed 2,500 lbs. per acre on an experimental rotation crop whose value lies in canola oil grown within miniscule black seeds.
Approximately 135 friends and relatives attended the Ira Pratt Century Farm celebration at the Norman Pratt farm on lower Prairie Creek. The group was entertained by the Old-Time Fiddlers, Don and Vadna Norton, Leonard Samples and his two young sons, Caleb and Tyson.
