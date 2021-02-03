100 years ago
Feb. 3, 1921
Scotty McKay was arraigned before Justice Conaway and as a result was fined $250 together with ten days in the county jail, all because he had two gallons of moonshine wrapped up in his bed.
The report last week of the lack of ice was inaccurate as applied to some users. The Enterprise creamery is filling its house with choice ice cut from its pond south of town. Wallowa lake is open and there seems little likelihood that it will freeze.
Fire destroyed the harness and saddle store of Ed Berland at Joseph early last week. The greater part of the stock was burned so badly as to be a total loss, and the building also was ruined beyond repair.
Another step toward the construction of a sewer system was taken by the Joseph city council when an ordinance was passed providing for the issuance of $40,000 of bonds.
75 years ago
Jan. 31, 1946
Wallowa county’s share of the receipts from forest reserve rentals and federal timber sales for the year ending June 30, 1945 was $14,797. Part of this money goes to the road and part to the school funds.
A traveling examiner of operators and chauffeurs is scheduled to arrive in Enterprise next week and will be on duty at the court house. All those wishing permits or licenses to drive cars are asked to get in touch with him.
Max Wilson, Robert Trezona, Hugh Grandy and LeRoy Dolan went to Aneroid lake to measure the snow, which measured 84.6 inches. The amount of snow in the mountains is always a point of conjecture among farmers and men in town, so they contributed toward a pool. Raymond Prout of the Skaggs meat market was the winner, having guessed 81 inches. He came out richer by $31.
50 years ago
Feb. 4, 1971
Last Friday the dam broke on the man-made lake on the former Crow ranch up the South Fork river and 80 acres of water raced out in a torrent. The waters also carried away 30,000 fingerling trout which were planted in the lake last fall.
Wallowa County seed potato growers received word that locally grown seed potatoes had been given a high Foundation Award rating in tests at OSU. Growers of the new crop are highly pleased with the profit prospects. About 95 acres in Wallowa county produced potatoes valued at $90,000.
Mr. and Mrs. T.G. (Grover) Johnson of Wallowa celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on February 3. Thomas Grover Johnson and Zora Burgett were married on February 3, 1907 in Iowa. That same year they came by train as far as Elgin and from there by hack and horses to Lower Valley, north of Wallowa.
25 years ago
Feb. 1, 1996
A mishap occurred in which a gondola car loaded with U.S. Forest Service communications equipment fell some 20 feet to the ground on Mt. Howard. No one was injured. The tram maintenance crew had stopped their maintenance schedule to take the equipment to the top.
Third grade winners of the 1996 Ground Hog Dinner poster contest are Darcy Witherrite, Hillary Lopez and Denae Micka. They will receive free pancake and ground hog dinners for their whole families.
A very successful benefit taco feed and auction was hosted by the Imnaha Rodeo Club with some 300 people attending. $5,000 was raised, which will be divided between fire victims Paul and Barbara Kriley and a fund to build a fire hall after expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.