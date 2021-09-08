100 years ago
Sept. 8, 1921
Charged with stealing a pistol from a man at the Swamp creek cattle camp, George McKelvey was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail and to pay a fine of $50. Several guns have been stolen recently and Sheriff Rinehart seeks to make the practice unpopular.
Mrs. A. R. Rice, superintendent of the women’s department at the coming county fair, urges the ladies thruout the county to make exhibit of their handiwork. The building has been made thoroughly water proof, glass show cases have been provided to protect delicate work from the dust and attendants will be present to protect against theft.
Children are asked to save tinfoil as in war times and take it to the Red Cross shop, which can sell it. A melting pot has been started to collect any metals of value, which can be dropped into receptacles placed in the drug stores.
75 years ago
Sept. 12, 1946
Wallowa county has no slot machines or pin ball games but punch boards have become numerous in recent months and the law enforcement officials have announced they will be confiscated if found in operation after Sept. 15, 1946.
The Gwynn school is closed again this year. It has been several years since this district had enough pupils to maintain a school. Sharon West is going to the Reavis school and Susanne and Gary Lozier to town.
School started at the Imnaha school this week with Mrs. Louise Moore as teacher. Ten pupils are enrolled: Joyce Jetam, Louise Jennings, Pat Wortman, Sharron Thompson, Don Conrad, Shirley Ann Vanport, Robert Bailey, Patricia and Donna Gildersleeve.
Beginning next Monday, barbershops in Enterprise and Joseph will charge 75 cents for all haircuts. Shaves will remain 50 cents.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1971
At the outskirts of Wallowa, two vehicles collided on the highway just as they were about to pass three horses and their riders. Kevin Driggs, 12, was thrown from his horse and run over. Kim Werst, 15, was riding the other horse that spooked and fell with him, causing abrasions and bruises. Both were treated at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Maxine Leverenz of Wallowa was one of the most frequent winners in the Home Economics contests at the state fair. She took three first place awards — for banana bread, French sourdough and bar cookies.
Wallowa County has come a long way in the past 83 years since almost all the land now comprising the city of Wallowa was purchased for six dollars.
25 years ago
Sept. 5, 1996
Wallowa County 4-H court members Vanessa Johnson, Tara Shirley and Mandi Zollman presented a donated saddle to Benji Young, of Middleton, Idaho, the winner of the Hells Canyon Mule Days event.
The Joseph Eagles and the Heppner Mustangs opened the 1996 football season with a bang, giving fans all they could hope for in a dog-eat-dog showdown at Joseph High. Heppner won it in overtime, 12-6.
Incoming officers of the Wallowa County CattleWomen were present at their recent annual meeting: Vickie McClaran (new treasurer), Saralynn Johnson (new vice-president), and Leslie Sherwin (new president).
