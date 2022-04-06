100 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1922
The Minam house owned by the Minam Lumber company was completely destroyed by fire. One bed and a few bed clothes were all that was saved. The fire started in the flue and in twenty minutes the house was reduced to a pile of ashes.
A controversy which has been agitating school district 71, O. K. Gulch, was brought to a peaceful close yesterday noon. Miss Inez Carroll, teacher of the school, will remain in charge of the school for two weeks and then will transfer to another district. For months the district has been in ferment over tales told involving her personal conduct.
The auction sale of horses held last week by Alvin McFetridge showed that good horses are in demand and will bring fair prices.
75 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1947
The controversy between residents of school district No. 22 on Prairie creek (Upper Liberty) over the issue of building a new school house to replace the one that burned was resolved with a decision to buy a bus and send the children to town to school for two years.
Nancy Coffin won first prize ($5) and Vance Gritton won second ($2) in a recent essay contest sponsored by the auxiliary of the American Legion on the subject “America’s Contribution to World Peace”.
Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Martin have purchased the Edelweiss Inn at Wallowa lake and the adjoining acreage and cabins from Walter Dutli. They plan extensive improvements and will operate the dance hall and rent out cabins through the summer season.
50 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1972
For the first time in ten years, the Wallowa Hardware Store was broken into by unknown burglars who stole a shotgun, a watch and a hunting vest before leaving through a pried open back door, owner Bill DeGrofft reports.
A bid of $560,823, submitted by the Eastern Oregon Construction Co. of Pendleton, was the successful bid for the construction and remodeling of the Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Wallowa’s high jumping junior Peggy Holloran was recently named the Class A Girls Field Event Athlete of the Year for 1971 for her record setting 4’10” jump at the state championships a year ago.
25 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1997
The Enterprise High School Choir, under the direction of Randy Morgan and accompanied by Gail Swart, received the highest score at the Eastern Oregon Small School Music Association district choir festival last month, earning the opportunity to take part in the state competition in May.
“Shasta” the Siberian Husky was the coolest critter on four legs at Saturday’s Fergi Fest, the annual end of the season event known for its zany costumes and crazy events. He belongs to Charlie Kissinger, president of the Ferguson Ridge Ski Club.
Over half of 37 4-H competitors in the Livestock Judging Tour last Saturday competed in the junior classification which was won by fifth grader Anna Yost.
At their annual meeting in April, the Bank of Wallowa County stockholders will be asked to approve a proposal changing the name to Community Bank, according to President Bruce Penoske.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.