100 years ago
Aug. 18, 1921
A deplorable accident occurred in the mountains of the Hurricane Creek mining district which cost one man his life and badly injured another. Several men were doing assessment work on a group of mining claims when a quantity of loose rock caved in or fell down upon them.
Three year old Leo Chetwood fell into a well seven feet deep at a camp on Swamp creek. There was little water in the well and the child landed on a box which had dropped in and lay on the bottom. He was brought to the Taylor hospital for treatment and is doing well.
75 years ago
Aug. 22, 1946
Jimmie Dougherty plans to resume operation of the stage between Enterprise and Lewiston at once. He will go over the Deer creek road until the new road is completed.
Ed Birkmaier was elected president of the Wallowa County Stockgrowers association. He succeeds Jidge Tippett. About 150 persons attended the banquet and the stockmen’s ball at the fairgrounds hall with music by a La Grande orchestra.
Quite a crowd gathered at the corner of Main and River streets to see the large fountain which Jerry Homan ordered last winter, unloaded and carried inside the building. Jerry hopes to have it installed and ready to serve the public by Labor day.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1971
The first All-Girl rodeo held last week in Joseph was a great success, said rodeo chairman Sally Mackin. A crowd of about 1500 was on hand to watch and nearly half of the contestants were from Wallowa county.
Some 102 animals and $13,379.49 exchanged hands at the 1971 Wallowa County 4-H Market Livestock Auction Sale last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Werst of Wallowa were awarded the Cattleman of the Year award from the W. C. Stockgrowers. Mr. and Mrs. Justin Snyder were named Grassman of the Year.
Fire completely destroyed the Wallowa Inn bar, restaurant and hotel at Wallowa. Firemen managed to prevent damage to two adjacent structures, the City Pharmacy and a barber shop.
25 years ago
Aug. 15, 1996
Local 4-H and FFA youth earned an impressive $96,841 from 212 animals at the livestock sale at the close of the Wallowa County Fair.
An August 1 lightning strike northeast of Imnaha catapulted into a 45,000 acre blaze by this week and wasn’t expected to be contained until possibly next week. 620 firefighters from all over the northwest and Georgia are on the fire lines.
Francis Crow and Linda Testerman have sold Citizens Title & Escrow Services to Community Bancshares, Inc., a company formed two years ago by the stockholders of Bank of Wallowa County.
