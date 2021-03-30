100 years ago
March 31, 1921
After weeks of careful preparation, the minstrel show of Chief Joseph post, American Legion will be put on at the opera house. There will be specialties of various kinds and curious and entertaining acts and music and service men in uniform galore.
Altho against city ordinance and state law, young boys frequently shoot small caliber rifles in town. Complaint has come to the sheriff that bullets have been heard whizzing past persons, emphasizing the great danger of the practice.
The county court this spring started the system of putting prisoners to work on the public roads. The court does not wish bootleggers to get the idea that on conviction they will have a 60-day loaf in jail, but they will be required to work every good day and earn their “board and keep”.
75 years ago
March 28, 1946
A new sign went up advertising Wagner’s men’s wear, replacing the one which for several years appeared above the Zurcher & Co. store. The store is now owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Wagner and son, Jack.
Death came to Mrs. Sarepta Weaver at her home in Enterprise, bringing to a close a long and useful life, 60 years of which were spent in this county. Death was the result of old age.
Miss Irene Forsythe received nearly four tons of clothing, food and bedding to take back with her to China. Donations came from 13 states besides Oregon, which gave the largest contribution. Included in the supplies are thousands of vitamin tablets to be distributed among the undernourished.
50 years ago
April 1, 1971
Two 18-year-old boys have been questioned regarding a burglary at Fred’s Market in Enterprise. It was determined that three cartons of cigarettes, six cases of beer and about $450 in cash were taken.
Elwayne Henderson, a member of the Wallowa FFA chapter, was elected to receive the Star Farmer of Oregon award at the FFA state convention last week. This is the highest honor which can be bestowed on an FFA member in the state and can be given to only one boy each year.
The Joseph Chamber of Commerce has made selections to determine the members of the Chief Joseph Days royal court. Four girls were selected to serve on the court: Madelyn Rogers of Enterprise, Patsy Olds of Enterprise, Vicky Hawkins of Flora, and Mavis O’Rourke of Joseph.
25 years ago
March 28, 1996
After serving as an Enterprise fireman for 26 years, Dean Garrett was honored by the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department at a retirement dinner held at the Elks Lodge. Also recognized at the dinner was Ron Morgan who resigned after 18 years, and Lee Bollman who retired after 12 years.
Former Enterprise wrestling coach Mel Schuldt and two of his prodigies, Jawn Stockdale and Dave Courtney, were inducted in to the Enterprise High School Wrestling Hall of Fame last week during a ceremony hosted by the Enterprise Wrestling Booster Club.
EHS girls basketball coach Mike Crawford was recently named Class 2A Coach of the Year, and Savage junior Aneliese Johnson was named to the Class 2A All-State team.
