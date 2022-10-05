When the Enterprise school building was completed a few years ago, it was furnished with 400 folding chairs. Supt. H. M. DuBois made a count of the chairs last week and discovered only 205. He called in a number of high school boys to make a search of the town and they brought in 175, found primarily at churches and a lodge hall. No future lending of chairs will be permitted.
There were seven country precincts on display at the county fair, competing for prizes totaling $375. First prize was awarded to Lostine, with a score of 92 points.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1947
Eugene Hayes of Wallowa had the misfortune to meet with a painful accident at the Freels feed mill in Wallowa and crushed his right hand so badly that it had to be amputated.
Vernon Hammack won first prize in the Better Farming contest recently conducted by the Kiwanis Club of Portland.
J. R. Willcox’s left leg was broken above the ankle when a tractor ran over him after being cranked in gear.
More than 50 teachers were in attendance at the monthly Wallowa County teachers meeting. Herb Tilton of Enterprise was elected president; Bill Williams of Lostine was elected vice president; and Carmen Pearce of Wallowa was elected secretary.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1972
In spite of a short summer and a few rainy weekends, the Mount Howard Gondola Lift enjoyed an increase in business this year. The lift carried over 31,500 people to the top of Mount Howard.
Six members from the Enterprise FFA chapter will attend the National FFA convention in Kansas City. They are Doug Wulff, Doug Jones, Dave Salmon, Rick Danielson, Terry Parks and J. D. Nobles.
Three years of poor winter survival has resulted in a deer population decline in the county. This year’s deer season is expected to be one of the worst in many years. No doe tags were issued this year.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1997
Mark and Jill Moncrief are about to open the first fast-food franchise in Wallowa County, a Subway outlet near Our Little Store in Enterprise.
Nez Perce elder Horace Axtell of Lewiston talked with Enterprise High School students about respect between cultures at an assembly last week. He was invited to explain his feelings about the Savage mascot and logo following the school board’s decision to drop them.
Three young Wallowa County women tried out for and earned a spot on the 1998 Chief Joseph Days court. They are Brooke Follett, EHS; Quinn Casaray, JHS; and Abby Marshall, JHS.
