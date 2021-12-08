100 years ago
Dec. 8, 1921
Ed Boyd, arrested for moonshining last week, has confessed to the robbery of the C. H. Zurcher & Co. store. His house was raided and he was caught in the act of distilling moonshine. At the same time his house was searched and a new suit case was found, and a bundle of new neckties, all taken from the Zurcher store.
Owners of farms up the Lostine canyon met and organized a Farmers’ Telephone company. It is planned to put in new poles and extend the present canyon line farther south so as to take in more farmers.
A meeting will be held at the Enterprise school house for the purpose of forming a parent-teachers association. A few parents visit the schools a little now, all mothers, and the fathers are wanted also.
75 years ago
Dec. 12, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Tippett have purchased the Pastime pool hall in Wallowa. The inside is being remodeled, running a partition through the center, to make two different rooms, with a pool hall on one side and a tavern with fountain service in the other room.
The Wallowa County Creamery association has had one of the most successful years in the history of the cooperative. Net gain, above the cost of butter and cheese sold and administrative expenses for the year, amounts to $48,159.37.
Mrs. Dorothy Wergen, president of the Enterprise PTA, presented the high school with a check for $192.06. Student body president, Gerald Perren, said that the money would go towards improving the appearance of the stage in the gym.
50 years ago
Dec. 9, 1971
About 250 people attended the 5th annual open house at the Enterprise Flower Shop and Greenhouse. Marge McClaran was the lucky recipient of the Christmas floral arrangement door prize.
Co-chairmen of the annual Christmas Basket program this year will be Deb Quesenberry and Bob Wiggins.
About 100 adults spent most of Tuesday at EHS for “swap day”, a day arranged by the faculty and administration to give parents an idea what modern education is really about. Students could have the day off if they enticed an adult to take their place in classes.
25 years ago
Dec. 5, 1996
A large cast of local actors of all ages will present the 3-act family comedy, “Cheaper by the Dozen”. This MidValley Theatre production is directed by Kate Loftus.
Wallowa Forest Products is employing some 60 workers and has a log inventory which will allow the mill to operate two shifts through the winter.
Local historian/author Grace Bartlett is retiring from her job as curator of the Wallowa County Museum. She’s published several books, including “The Wallowa Country (1867-1877)” and “From the Wallowas”.
Food collection boxes are now out in county grocery stores for this year’s annual Elks Christmas Basket program. Co-chairmen are Chuck Haines and John Neil.
