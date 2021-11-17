100 years ago
Nov. 17, 1921
Making moonshine proved an unprofitable business for David Hand of Enterprise. He was caught and pleaded guilty, and was given a sentence of ten days in the county jail and a fine of $250.
A budget for 1922 was prepared by the county court last week. The estimated amount of money needed to run the county next year is $201,687.
A large crowd enjoyed the Armistice day program at Joseph. The parade, a long string of business and school floats, was one of the features of the day. The first grade of the Joseph school took first place for prettiest float, $10. The barbecue was served army style.
75 years ago
Nov. 21, 1946
A shop and barn belonging to H. C. Chenoweth, at the junction of the Enterprise-La Grande highway and the golf course road, burned down. The telephone operator had phoned the firemen stating that the fire was at the county shops. They went first to the new shops and then to the old county shops, but found no fire. By the time they arrived at the fire the flames were out of control and nothing could be saved.
Residents of the Troy area are determined to get electric power and daily mail service. Approximately 60 signatures for power service were obtained at a recent meeting in Troy.
The Lions club plans to put in a lighting system and a fireplace at the Franklin-Thompson pond south of town in order to make it more convenient and comfortable for skaters this winter.
50 years ago
Nov. 18, 1971
Wallowa High School’s Thespians Drama Club will present “The Red House Mystery” next week. Bryan Sines and Darlene Cowan have the lead roles.
EHS’ lettermen’s club held a potluck dinner and two awards were presented to two of the top players. Roger Jensen was selected by his team mates as the most valuable player; Mike Reynolds received the desire award from the coaching staff.
Ten girls from the three county high schools will compete in the finals of the Wallowa County Junior Miss pageant, sponsored by the Wallowa County Jaycees. Girls competing are: Diane Freels, Kim Scott, Chris Johnson, Judy Knight, Judy Zacharias, Debbie Talbott, Judi Neil, Gail Aschenbrenner, Kathy Baldwin and Victoria Hawkins.
25 years ago
Nov. 14, 1996
Ron Jett was elected Wallowa County Sheriff by a narrow 47-vote margin over Tim Johnson in the county’s closest election race. Wallowa County had the highest voter turnout in Oregon with 81.88% of registered voters casting their ballots.
The Enterprise Savages, who won the Oregon Class 2A volleyball championship, were dominant as well in recent All-Wapiti League selections. Shannon Ables, Chelsie Nash and Diane McFetridge were picked for the All-League first team. Aneliese Johnson made the second team and Honorable Mentions went to Amy Adams and Gretchen Forster.
Golden shovels were used to turn dirt Tuesday at the ceremonial ground breaking of a 53-unit Best Western Motel west of Enterprise. The units are to be open to the public in May.
