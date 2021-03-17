100 years ago
March 17, 1921
The Standard Oil company is preparing to sell even more gasoline in the coming summer than last season. It is believed that more cars will be running than last year, some new ones will be sold and all the old machines will be in service. The company will have to erect a new storage tank. There are now three tanks used for gasoline and one for kerosene.
Last week Peter Heuel reported he had begun plowing on his farm in the Three Lakes district. He will plow 300 acres of old land, which will be put in to spring wheat, oats and other crops. A tractor will do much of the plowing.
Ica Pearl McGinnis and Harry E. Coleman were married at noon on Wednesday, March 9, 1921 at the City hotel, by Rev. Homer E. Cullison. The bride is a member of a Powwatka family and the groom lives north of Wallowa. Mr. and Mrs. H.T. Coleman accompanied the couple to Enterprise for the marriage, Mr. Coleman being a brother of the groom.
75 years ago
March 14, 1946
April 25 of this year marks the 55th year since the first settlers located in what is now known as Promise. On that date John C. Phillips and Daniel Mann, with their families, arrived here and filed homestead rights on the first two homesteads in this part of the country.
Gerald Perren has bought the shoe shine shop on Main street from its latest owners, Charles Frash and Paul Beaudoin. The boys moved their equipment to the sidewalk Saturday and worked in the sunshine, a sure sign that spring is approaching.
The Enterprise chapter FFA has won the eastern Oregon district parliamentary contest for the sixth consecutive year. The boys attended were Gerald Sandlin, Jim Hall, Mack Birkmaier, Kenneth Ward, Vernon Hammack and alternate, Howard Edwards. Wayne Cook was unable to go because of sickness.
50 years ago
March 18, 1971
Enterprise and Wallowa high school basketball teams are off to the state tournament today after winning first and second places in the district tourney at Baker last weekend.
A flute quartette represented the Joseph High School Band at the District VI solo and ensemble contest held at Pendleton. The quartette, composed of Mary Brennan, Lori Hayes, Sharon Ostermiller and Christy Kiser received a “2” or “excellent” rating.
Two prisoners in the Wallowa county jail escaped last week. The pair, William Crow and Johnny Renfroe, made their escape through an opening in the jail window after they removed an air conditioner.
25 years ago
March 14, 1996
Fans were joyous as the Enterprise High School girls basketball team put the finishing touches on their 58-54 win over Santiam Christian in the Oregon Class 2A championship title game. The Mike Crawford-coached squad, consisting mainly of juniors, is the first in the school’s history to bring home a championship trophy. Aneliese Johnson was named to the All Star First team. Amber Locke, the Savages 6-4 post, was selected for the second team.
Dustin James, a freshman at Enterprise High, was one of four teens from across the U.S. to win a trip to Stanley, Idaho as the guest of Snowmobile and Snow Goer magazines.
