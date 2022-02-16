100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 2022
The management of Community hall offered a prize for the most graceful waltzers in the county. The judges found difficulty in reaching a decision, but finally the award went to F. W. DeBoie of Elgin, who danced with Mrs. Stevenson.
Nina Warnock has been named junior commander of the county’s new White Cross chapter, the new national hospital association for providing hospitals which shall give free care to the worthy poor.
Lostine is heading the county in debate again this year by virtue of decisive victories over both Joseph teams. Floyd Moffit and Maxine Pearce defeated Henry Swartwood and Douglas Wilson, and on the same night Harley Allen and Wayne Crow defeated Ted Thomas and Donald Beith.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 1947
The Beauty Nook on west Main street in Enterprise has been sold to Mrs. Dillon, mother of Joe and C.E. Dillon of Enterprise.
A.B. Stockdale and Alfred Zollman have recently added to their fur farm in Joseph the rarest of all fur-bearing animals in the world — 19 pairs of the rare South American chinchillas. The animals will arrive in Joseph by moving van next week and visitors are cordially invited to call at the farm and see them.
In a one-sided game last week the Enterprise volleyball team won an easy victory over the Joseph team. Laura Jean pace, with her deadly net play, was partly responsible for the high score of 50 to 13.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1972
The district level FFA Creed Speaking Contest was held in Enterprise last week. Winner of this event was Rick Swart of the Enterprise chapter. Cliff Kiser of Joseph was second and Rita Coles of Union took third place.
The Wallowa County CowBelles enjoyed their annual family potluck with about 80 persons present. President Joanne Lathrop stated that she had received many thank you notes from Wallowa County servicemen who had received the CowBelle beef jerky at Christmas time.
All of the churches of Wallowa will sponsor an emergency fire shower for the Ted Landis family who recently lost their home by fire. There will be a money shower and anyone can give through a church representative.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1997
An application for a 50-lot subdivision, The Highlands, planned atop the west hills overlooking Enterprise, was approved by the city’s planning commission.
Motorists near Water Canyon on Hwy 82 were given a rare treat when a cow moose stayed near the road for several hours over the weekend. Game biologist Pat Matthews guessed that the moose came from Washington.
Enterprise Boy Scout Donald Hahn, 16, recently donated two handmade picnic tables to Enterprise High School and two benches to the Wallowa County Health Department as part of his quest for the prestigious Eagle Scout award.
Jesse Morgan of Enterprise placed third in the state in the Oregon State Elks Hoop Shoot held in Salem. She tied with 17 of 25 free throws and made 7 out of 10 in the shoot-off to win.
