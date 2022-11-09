100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1922
In connection with the showing of “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” the OK Theater has erected a 10-foot high replica of an ancient castle in their theater lobby. This display is more elaborate than any attempted in Enterprise heretofore.
The E. M. & M. company will soon be doing business in its new building. The great room will be especially decorated and with music and refreshments to welcome visitors. The opening seems an event worthy of such a demonstration, as the building is rated as the finest retail establishment between Portland and Boise.
Three women were elected to the Joseph City Council this week and they will serve with three men. The women are Mrs. Mollie Mays, Mrs. Hildreth Dawson and Mrs. Lou Beith. The men are Wesley Duncan, George Dawson and Arthur Collinsworth.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1947
Armistice Day was celebrated with little fanfare. The veterans of World War I and World War II, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and the Enterprise band marched to the new Enterprise athletic field where brief ceremonies were held dedicating the field as a memorial to the men who offered their lives in the service of their country.
Movie actor Gary Cooper is on a hunt in the rugged Hells Canyon country, hunting for a sheep-killing bear.
John Zurcher was found dead in the office of the P.P.& L. Co. plant at Joseph. Death was apparently due to electrocution; he had been using the company’s private high line telephone (strung on the company’s light poles).
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1972
Wallowa County was without outside telephone communications for about four hours when some joker thought it would be a funny trick to shoot down the toll line between Minam and Wallowa. Two 30.06 bullet holes were found in the cable and all 12 wires in the cable were shot in two.
More than 75 percent of Wallowa County voters swarmed to the polls in Tuesday’s general election. President Nixon easily took the top office of the land in a landslide victory, taking about 61 percent of the popular vote.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1997
Jimmy Van Belle, James Yost and Dean Garrett drove over 200 head of cattle out of the Zumwalt area, down Lewis Road into Crow Creek Road. The trio started rounding up the bovines a week ago.
To hire a new planning director for Wallowa County, the county court had to call Japan. Officials reached Bill Oliver, currently a teacher of English in Japan, and he accepted the challenge. He will replace Diane Shetler, who resigned in August.
Plans for the construction of the Nez Perce Interpretive Center at Wallowa entered Phase II when members of the planning team reached a tentative agreement on the layout of the 160-acre site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.