100 years ago
July 14, 1921
Right of way deeds for a new road out of Enterprise were accepted by the county court last week and it was declared a public highway. It will give a straight road from the court house south nearly to the mountains, running on section lines.
A new electric alarm system is being installed to protect the vault of the Enterprise State bank. It is so designed that it is believed it will be practically impossible to break into the vault day or night.
Press Self, who has a tobacco, confectionery and shoe shining shop on Main Street just west of West First, was arrested yesterday and charged with selling cigarets to boys. He pleaded guilty and was fined $25.
The Wallowa sidewalk contract has been practically finished. Concrete walks and curbs have been built in the principal streets of town and a new bridge constructed across the mill race.
75 years ago
July 18, 1946
The business men of Wallowa have revived the Wallowans club which has been inactive for several years. It is the hope of the club that a bank or some local bank service can be obtained in Wallowa. Club members are also interested in establishing a newspaper in Wallowa.
Miss Carmen Turnbow, who is sponsored by the Joseph Sales Co. for [CJD] queen, was seen on her beautiful spotted horse at the salesyard in Joseph. Everyone vote for Carmen. Cast your votes this week before Saturday evening.
Lula Johnson, navy nurse who has been in Honolulu ever since Pearl Harbor, is expected to arrive on a 60-day leave. Mrs. Johnson was Wallowa county’s first county nurse and has many friends here. She is an aunt of the Tippett men.
A large number of planes are due in at the Joseph airport next week to take part in the air show and other activities connected with the dedication of the airport during the Chief Joseph Days celebration.
50 years ago
July 15, 1971
Ben Ruda, 17-year-old cowboy from Baker was the all-around cowboy at the Jaycee amateur rodeo. He was awarded a new saddle by the Davis Café of Enterprise. A total of 139 cowboys participated in the riding and roping events.
92 golfers participated at the 12th annual Enterprise Elks’ Handicap 36-hole Golf Tournament. Dick Quinn was the top golfer with a low gross score of 146 (without handicap). Ray Milligan of Enterprise was second to Quinn with a 153 score. Low net score for the Elks’ golf tourney was made by Bill Preece of Enterprise, who turned in a score of 138.
25 years ago
July 11, 1996
A Nez Perce hunter who helped provide fresh elk for the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Powwow and Friendship Feast a year ago has been cited for a misdemeanor game charge. The evidence in the case was consumed by hundreds of people at the 1995 friendship feast in Wallowa.
As of the end of June, M. Crow & Co. in Lostine is selling beer and wine, the first time since coming into the family’s possession in 1907. Prior to 1907 the establishment was named the Lostine Mercantile. Ethel Crow currently owns the business which is being managed by Doug Crow and Keith Bird.
Recognized at a recent Rotary Club awards program are new president Bill Williams, outgoing president Diane Highberger, and award winners Bruce Penoske, Ralph Swinehart, Fred and Linda Casady and Rick Bombaci.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.