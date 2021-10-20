The new addition to the school playground has been prepared for use. The additional space is nearly a block in area and will let all grades have recess at the same time.
The Red Cross shop had gross sales of $172 in September. More donations of articles are needed at once, as well as magazines, firewood and a good stove.
In attempting to jump from a moving automobile, in front of J. H. Schell’s store, Charles Simon fell and struck his head on the pavement, unconscious. For awhile his recovery was doubtful, but all is right with the exception of severe bruises.
75 years ago
Oct. 24, 1946
Dr. E. R. Flack, veterinarian of Wallowa county for 36 years, passed away this week at the Enterprise hospital.
Two of the boys on the Joseph football team received injuries in the game with Cove. Bob Grandy was the victim of a badly dislocated right shoulder, and Horace Daggett received a cracked knee cap which required a cast.
Jay Dobbin, who has his sheep pastured at the Mike McFetridge place on upper Prairie creek, had the misfortune to lose about 75 head when dogs got to running them the other night and the sheep piled up and were smothered to death.
50 years ago
Oct. 21, 1971
A devastating fire broke out at the Roy Stonebrink home on South River street next to the Phillips 66 station, destroying much of the upper portion of the recently remodeled home. Dozens of neighbors and friends were able to remove nearly everything before being driven back by smoke.
Wallowa’s new town marshal, 33-year-old Michael McCoy, was sworn in for his new position last week.
Eleven rigs from Wallowa County, laden with food for the Shrine Hospital in Portland, made their annual caravan to Portland, delivering 11,681 pounds of food valued at $2,008.82. They were joined by other caravans and numbered over 80 vehicles by the time they reached their destination.
25 years ago
Oct. 17, 1996
Refurbishing work at Wallowa Lake dam is continuing. Nine thousand pounds of pressure grouting will be applied to steel plates inside tunnels 3, 4 and 5 this week.
Members of the Flora High School class of 1941 gathered for their 55 year class reunion. Attending were Loren Fleet, Wanda Bork Esposito, Margaret Gowey Botts, teacher Jean Cable Curry, Harry Danly and Georgia Tucker Lampkins.
Helen Bobbitt is retiring after 16 years as proprietor of the Wapiti Gift and Yarn Shop, one of the first tenants of the Wallowa Valley Mall when it opened in 1980.
