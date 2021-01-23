100 years ago
Jan. 20, 1921
For the benefit of children who are under weight, it is proposed to establish a “nutrition class” in the Enterprise school. Pupils whose weight is 10 percent or more under normal will have the opportunity to get a cup of cocoa or cream soup, and other food if found desirable, at 10 o‘clock each morning. For this a charge of 5 cents will be made.
More than 200 volumes were added to the Enterprise public library as a result of the book shower. A very fine collection of books they are, comprising books of science, history, poetry and fiction, and including a number of juvenile books, Boy Scout stories, etc.
The Lostine State bank reelected the officers and directors of 1920 to serve during 1921. This bank is capitalized at only $15,000, but has earned enough to put $10,000 in the surplus account, making it in reality a $25,000 institution.
75 years ago
Jan. 17, 1946
Newlyweds Milford and Jeanette Milligan Emmons have opened a sandwich and chili shop in the Dutli building just west of the Rich shoe shop on Main street.
James (Bob) Evans, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd (Red) Evans, has just received notice that he has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
A drawing was held at the Vista theater to select the names of local bond purchasers to enter the state drawing contest where the winner of a new Dodge car will be picked. Names drawn are: Mrs. Sam Bannister and I.G. Pace of Joseph and L.E. Jordan of Enterprise.
Mr. and Mrs. Kuridley have leased the room in the Courtney building across from the library, and they will open a music store there in the very near future.
50 years ago
Jan. 21, 1971
Mrs. Rose Norton, Mrs. Margaret Bundrant and Mrs. Minnie Nelson are again on their daily hikes. The ladies, all past 75, have been hiking 3 miles each day for the past 2 years. Since before Christmas the ladies were house-bound due to the inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.
The installation of Christy Kiser as Worthy Advisor of Maxine Assembly No. 68, Order of Rainbow for Girls, was held at the Masonic Hall in Joseph.
Chris Wiggins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wiggins of Joseph, has added another win to his credit in the VFW-sponsored “Voice of America” contest. He was the contest winner at Joseph school, in the Wallowa county contest, and now in the district contest where he took first prize against winners from Baker and Union counties. He will attend the state contest on January 23 and compete against winners from 17 other Oregon districts for state honors.
25 years ago
Jan. 18, 1996
The Oregon Trail Coordinating Council’s finance committee has recommended approval of a $250,000 grant for development of the proposed Wallowa Band Nez Perce Trail Interpretive Center in the Wallowa valley.
Among 4-H horse club members participating in the annual Wallowa County Horse Bowl at Cloverleaf Hall were Cory Garnett, Mona Matthews, Toby Stanley and horse leader Peggy Brennan.
Jack Warde, who owned the Chevrolet dealership in Enterprise for about 20 years starting in the late 1930s, signed a deed granting Enterprise the title to Warde Park, located at Main and Second streets. Warde created the park as a tribute to former employees Shorty Johnson and Evelyn Wagner and the people of Enterprise.
The Enterprise Savages placed four champions at the 13-team Kamiah Invitational wrestling tournament: Carey McCleary, Josh Wishart, Gabe Wishart and Rowdy Nash.
