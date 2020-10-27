100 years ago
Oct. 28, 1920
C.H. O’Malley was fined $200 and given 30 days in jail for killing one of the elk that was liberated at the head of the lake last spring.
Showing their appreciation of the Enterprise High School football team, of which their son Clarence is a member, Mr. and Mrs. W.S. Westfall honored the team with a dinner at Hotel Enterprise. Covers were laid for twenty-one.
A large crowd gathered at the opera house last night and enjoyed the dance given by the Catholic Ladies Aid society. A lunch counter, laden with a bountiful supply of sandwiches and cake and coffee proved to be a good source of revenue to the ladies in charge.
75 years ago
Oct. 25, 1945
Alfred Marks and son, Elmer, lost their home Sunday by fire. There was an unusually strong wind blowing and Mr. Marks and Mr. McManus, who were in the house, didn’t discover the fire until the upstairs was all in flames and was falling through. Very few things were saved.
The Halladay plane landed in the Lester Robison field bring Lou Warnock and Leland Duckett in from Joseph. This was the first plane ever to land on Imnaha. Residents were out in full force to watch them land.
The new 1946 Ford will be displayed for the first time in Wallowa county tomorrow in the show rooms of the Main Street Motors. The new Ford is massive in appearance, shows no skimping of materials, and has a number of refinements over the 1942 models.
50 years ago
Oct. 29, 1970
After eight days of stormy weather, residents of the Wallowa valley awoke Monday to find the sun shining and the temperature far below freezing (hitting 11 above in Enterprise).
Russell Roundy, a science major senior at Oregon State University, is a member of the 150-piece Marching Band at the university. Rated one of the top marching bands in the West, this year the band will present the half time show for the San Francisco-Green Bay professional football game.
On Oct. 10 the Joseph FFA chapter sent three of their members to the national FFA Convention in Kansas City. Members attending were Logan Lovell, Rick Sandlin and Brian Carper.
25 years ago
Oct. 26, 1995
Jerry’s Main Street Market was burglarized shortly after 3 a.m. last Friday, the second time Joseph’s only grocery store was hit by burglars in 10 months. Cash and checks totaling over $6,000 were stolen.
During the annual 4-H Family Appreciation Night award program at Cloverleaf hall, Friends of 4-H winners were announced. Sharing the honor were the Wallowa Lions Club, Lee Perkins of KWVR, and John and Nancy Roberts.
Joseph High School’s homecoming queen is Jenni Steele. Enterprise’s homecoming court is queen Bri Adams, and princesses Erica Gilliland and Christy Puncochar. Wallowa’s homecoming court is queen Jeanette Johnson and princesses Pam Hagenah, Crystal Lee and Bobbi Rhodes.
