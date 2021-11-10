100 years ago
Nov. 10, 1921
The Enterprise opera house, which has been a prominent institution in the community for 15 years, will be transformed into a great dance hall at once. It will be considerably the largest in the county.
Harry Huffman and T.E. Trimble have put on an auto stage line between Enterprise and La Grande. They have two large Studebaker cars and will make one round trip each day while the weather remains pleasant.
Robbers broke into the C. H. Zurcher & company store last week, gaining entrance by prying, cutting and breaking the glass in the rear door. They took $500 worth of clothing, hand bags and suit case.
75 years ago
Nov. 14, 1946
Owners of the Enterprise hospital, Dr. B. R. Sharff, Dr. A.F. Martin and W.J. Ortman, offered last week to give the hospital building and site to the county if the county would maintain the hospital. The owners have fulfilled their agreement to maintain the hospital for the duration of the war and six months thereafter.
Rolling up an impressive total of 140 points to their opponents’ 31 in a total of nine games this season, The Enterprise Savages won the county championship (football). First place in the regional conference went to North Powder, which scored 276 to 6 points in seven games.
Barring unforeseen delays it now appears that the Enterprise-Lewiston highway, a project sought here for more than a quarter of a century, will be a reality within the next year.
50 years ago
Nov. 11, 1971
A high speed chase from downtown Enterprise into the Leap area ended in the arrest of a Wallowa man and his juvenile companion. The chase involved speeds up to 105 mph. Stephen Williams was caught and pled guilty to a charge of attempting to elude a police officer. He was fined $155.
The privately owned 640 acres that enclose the Matterhorn, the highest mountain peak in the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area, was sold to the Forest Service this week. The USFS paid Mr. and Mrs. Keith Wilson of Salem $50 per acre, for a total purchase of $32,000.
25 years ago
Nov. 7, 1996
Only 27% of the county’s 5,006 registered voters voted at their precincts this week. The hotly contested race between Ron Jett and Tim Johnson was far too close to call Wednesday morning. Bill Clinton was re-elected U.S. President.
EHS boys cross country team, coached by Dan Moody, won its second consecutive Oregon Class 2A-1A championship, posting a 68-point gold medal finish. David Melville remained Enterprise’s number one man, pulling off a sixth-place individual effort. Devon Grace and Adam Johnson also finished in the top 20.
The Enterprise Savages and the Wallowa Cougars, both red hot and both hungry for victory, compete for the volleyball state championships this weekend.
