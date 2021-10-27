A quick trip to Imnaha and back was made by G.W. Hyatt and G.M. Gally, in the former’s car. They left Enterprise at 7:30 in the morning, drove to the bridge and transacted business and got back home at 12:30 o’clock, making the round trip in five hours.
6-room modern bungalow, large lot, some outbuildings. Price $2500, one-tenth cash, balance $15.00 per month and interest at 7 per cent. Property located on West Greenwood street and known as Katz property.
This evening the pictures of the Oregon Social Hygiene society will be shown free at the O. K. theater, for men and boys of 16 years and older. The films are educational in character and have attracted most favorable comment wherever shown.
75 years ago
Oct. 31, 1946
In a vote of the EHS student body LaNeva Bird was elected outstanding school citizen.
The hot lunch program at the Enterprise school will open next week and continue through the winter. The price of the lunch has been raised to 15 cents.
The total number of registered voters in the county is 3362, divided as follows: Democrats 1729; Republicans 1605; Independent 18; Non-partisan 5; Socialist 2; and Prohibitionists 3.
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1971
As a result of the President’s Emergency Employment Act, Wallowa County has placed four more people on the payroll; two of whom are radio dispatchers. The county now has 24-hour emergency radio coverage and the police and sheriff’s department officers will be immediately available at all times.
An army of hunters estimated in excess of 15,000 is converging on Wallowa county in preparation for an all-out assault on wapiti this Saturday.
25 years ago
Oct. 24, 1996
During the fierce Chinook windstorm last week, a 90-foot tamarack tree crashed through the length of the roof of a 65-foot mobile home at the head of Wallowa Lake. Gerold and Jane Sarbacher escaped with no injury.
The 1997 Chief Joseph Days Court is now complete. Members of the court are Aleena Holum, Dena Beach and Cammie Kuppinger.
Elected to the EHS Homecoming court were Jared Hillock and Christina Pace, Ryan Strohm and Chelsie Nash, and Andy Roberts and Gretchen Forster. 1,460 pounds of food was collected as admission to the game and was donated to Community Connection’s food bank.
