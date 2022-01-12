100 years ago
Jan. 12, 2022
Al Graham of Paradise was arrested for the burglary and arson of the Paradise store and post office on December 14. Originally it had been thought that the fire originated from natural causes, but the stolen goods were found about a quarter of a mile away from the store.
For the first time ever, the Circuit court drew a list containing the names of many women for juror duty. A new Oregon law makes women eligible for this duty of citizenship. However, any woman drawn for jury duty may decline to serve.
The former Harris grocery was sold and will be conducted under the name McPherson & Co. The new proprietor made it emphatic that no liquor would be permitted around the store and that extracts would be sold only to customers who proved they wanted them for legitimate purposes.
75 years ago
Jan. 16, 1947
Although a nation-wide shortage of transformers and line materials has delayed electric line construction, Pacific Power & Light has completed service for 104 new electric users in the Enterprise district during the past 12 months.
The Enterprise chamber of commerce and the Lions club have sent in requests to the state highway commission urging the erecting of guard rails along Minam hill.
A car full of Joseph basketball players plunged over the grade on Minam hill killing two of the players, Leland Wright and Howard Hughes, and the driver of the car, Hugh Grandy. Two other players were seriously injured.
50 years ago
Jan. 13, 1972
The hay barn at the Vic Crow farm on Hurricane Creek toppled under the pressure of high winds, killing some sheep and damaging a tractor.
The city of Wallowa and neighboring districts were treated to a rare and colorful electric show when 400 feet of PP&L electrical line on Tick Hill snapped, crackled and blazed brightly for about an hour before that line’s circuit was cut off.
Mr. and Mrs. Myrle R. Brown of Wallowa are parents of the last baby to be born in Wallowa county during 1971. Son Leonard Arthur was born on Dec. 16.
New ARCO station owners are Richard Thies and sons Ron and Howard.
25 years ago
Jan. 9, 1997
Freezing levels, warming temperatures and windblown rainfall triggering mud slides and flooding ushered in the New Year. Two homes and as many as four mobile homes were lost along with a number of private bridges along the Imnaha River.
Wallowa County’s first baby of 1997, tiny Samantha Lynn Reed, daughter of Jennifer Thomas and Matthew Reed, was delivered January 3rd.
Members of the “Old Fogie Mountain Climbers” brought in the new year atop Ruby Peak. The outing’s manifest included the following OFMC members and guests: Casey and Fred Barstad, Oliver Boeve’, ‘Quilla Fletch, Ryan Nall, Kerry Searles, Chuck Short, Dr. Rusty Woods and Steve Carper.
