100 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1922
Beating the train time by an hour and a half, A. K. Parker and family drove from Portland to Enterprise in 17.5 hours. They took breakfast in the Dalles and then dinner in Arlington and supper in La Grande. Along the Columbia river the highway was heavy, for the rough gravel refuses to pack in the dry heat of that region.
Charles Litch had an unusual experience on the curve near Wayne Wade’s home Sunday night. Traveling at a good rate of speed, he found the road before him blocked by a bunch of Angus bulls. Seven were laying on the surfaced highway and the eighth stood in the middle of the group. The car plowed into them, doing much damage to bulls and car alike.
The Red Cross wants rags, clean cotton rags, not stringy strips of cloth. Friends are asked to look thru their attics and closets and gather up bundles of such rags and take to the shop.
75 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1947
At the state garden club convention this year, the Joseph Garden club was awarded a national award for their wild flower herbarium. There are two awards granted to each state every year. Astoria won the second.
Thirty trainees for positions as fire guards and look-outs are in school this week at Sled Springs. Last night a number of guests were invited out to dinner at the school and to witness a number of log-cutting and other contests.
Army rescue planes from Washington, Utah and Montana have been flying over this area , searching for a plane believed down somewhere in this section. The missing ship is a BT-13 surplus army basic trainer.
50 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1972
A new western appearance was added to the Bank of Wallowa County in Joseph this week as all the tellers and bookkeepers donned new western outfits of “hot pink.” The western outfits are expected to be the uniform of the bank, not only during the summer season and Chief Joseph Days.
The Lostine Fabric Shop is celebrating the opening of their new building. The business was started in 1966 by Irene Barklow and Geneva McArtor and has since been sold to Pat Combes of Wallowa Lake. The new building has about 1800 square feet of floor space.
Kirk Makin, a member of the Enterprise FFA chapter, won the senior swine showmanship contest at the Union Stock Show. J.D. Nobles and Joe Poulson were the big winners in the showing of steers. Joe won the champion ribbon and J.D. got the reserve champion steer award.
25 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1997
After a six-year hiatus, long time band director Bob Clegg has revived the Wallowa County Band, scheduled to perform in conjunction with Enterprise’s Summerfest. Clegg, the retired director of the Enterprise High School Band, has been named as grand marshal of the celebration.
Now in its eighth year, the Oregon Mountain Cruise is second only to Chief Joseph Days in drawing people to Wallowa County. It has the reputation of being one of the top antique car shows in the Pacific Northwest.
Ramirose Attebury, a clarinet player in the Wallowa High School band, was selected as an Oregon music ambassador and will be traveling to Europe on a 16-day tour with 160 other Oregon high school students to perform in concert.
