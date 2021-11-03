Mortimore “Jim” Beals, pioneer freighter and stage driver of Wallowa county, died last week at the age of 76. He was born in 1845, entered the Union army in 1864, and came to Wallowa county in 1880, where he started freighting and driving stage. He continued until the railroad put him out of business.
The Red Cross Shop is seriously short of donated goods. To get in some surplus stock, the town has been divided into four districts and Red Cross workers will be soliciting, with cars ready to take away whatever is offered.
Clarence Booth has been appointed county coroner to fill out the term of Dr. H.A. Schaeffer. Mr. Booth is connected with the Enterprise House Furnishing company.
75 years ago
Nov. 7, 1946
Wallowa county voters turned in an overwhelming vote for most of the Republican candidates.
The proposition to build a county hospital carried by a substantial majority.
Prize winners at the annual children’s Hobgoblin parade sponsored by the Enterprise Lions were: Anne Ratcliff (robot man), Marion Holt (pumpkin) and Don Voetberg (tree).
At a recent business meeting of the Joseph Church of Christ it was decided to change the name to the “Community Church of Christ.”
50 years ago
Nov. 4, 1971
Eugene Marr, who has worked for Pacific Power & Light since 1936, received a 35-year service pin by PP&L manager Joe Schneider.
Rancher Wayne McFetridge is the 1971 recipient of the Papal Diploma and Medal, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, in recognition for his quarter of a century of dedicated work with the youth of St. Katherine Parish.
Jill Birkmaier was crowned queen of the 1971 homecoming last night. Other candidates were Debbie Clegg and Pam Sasser.
25 years ago
Nov. 31, 1996
3 to 4 feet of snowfall caused five elk hunters from the Willamette Valley to be snowed in their camp before being rescued by Search and Rescue members on snowmobiles.
Friends of 4-H award winners recognized during the annual 4-H Family Appreciation Night were Jim & Gladys Nobles, Scott Noland, and Shirley & Lonnie Doud.
