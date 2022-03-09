100 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1922
Ben Weathers was appointed postmaster of Enterprise in 1908 by President Roosevelt. He has held the office, by reappointment, under President Taft, President Wilson and now under President Harding, a record without parallel in Oregon.
By a vote of 71 to 5, the Wallowa district authorized the issue of $47,500 of school bonds to erect and equip a new high school building to replace the structure burned a few weeks ago.
Advertisement: Do you like jelly? Look at the stock of jelly at L. Berland & Co. A large number of assorted flavors. We are selling this excellent jelly at the special price of two glasses for 25 cents. You had better hurry.
75 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1947
The Enterprise chamber of commerce has purchased an athletic field for the school, located two blocks south of the school. Cost of the land was approximately $1,700 and about this much more will be required to level the ground.
Maravene Shumway, whose drawings were submitted in the national art contest, was awarded a certificate of merit for her work. She is an artist of considerable ability, and following her graduation from EHS, plans to attend art school this fall.
Wallowa county’s quota of Red Cross sewing to be done this spring is mostly layettes and includes: 50 each of flannel kimonos, slips, sleeping gowns, sacques, shirts and bands; 50 pairs bootees, mittens and baby caps; 16 girls’ wool dresses; 15 girls’ jumper dresses and 25 pairs boys’ pants.
50 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1972
Six Wallowa County FFA members have been selected to receive the highest degree awarded at the state level, the State Farmer Degree: Leonard Lewis of Joseph; Tom Makin and Brian Temple of Wallowa; David McFetridge, Pete Beaudoin and Dave Yost of Enterprise.
Encouraged through the Community Action Center, a group of local quilters recently formed the Wallowa County Heritage Guild — a guild of craftsmen united to first create a market for quilts then produce them to meet the demand. President for the group is Berneice McBath. Other board members include Myma Ward, Freida Williams and Rita Thornburg.
A special Planning Commission meeting was held to consider a request from Kenn Evans for a permit to construct a hog raising facility on the site of the old stud mill at Joseph.
25 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1997
A sledding accident at the Ferguson Ridge ski area took the life of a Joseph woman. Mary DeBoie, 43, sustained a severe head injury when she hit the corner of a small building behind the T-bar.
A jail inmate from Wallowa County, Robert Croghan, escaped custody in La Grande for a second time — this time successfully — only a few days before he was due in court for a verdict on theft, firearms and drug charges. He was still at large at press time.
Six Wallowa County FFA members have been selected this year to receive the prestigious State FFA Degree. Recipients are Heath Curtiss, Joseph High School; and Dena Beach, Jared Hillock, Diane McFetridge, Chelsie Nash and Ryan Zollman, all Enterprise High School chapter members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.