100 years ago
Jan. 13, 1921
In spite of the growth of freight transportation by auto trucks, a considerable part of the produce of Wallowa county is still hauled to market in sleds over winter roads covered with snow. North end farmers have found the sleighing very good until they leave the timber. In town the streets are almost bare of snow and teams have to double up on the loads to get them over the pavement to the warehouses.
Auto repairing $1.00 per hour. 1306 W. 3rd St., Enterprise.
The Trout Creek dairy was sold this week to Harold and Julius Heth of Alder Slope.
A cafeteria was opened at Enterprise School by the Domestic Science class. The meal tickets are two dollars, which just cover the cost of material, and the girls that do the work receive their own lunches for their services. This is quite handy for the country students, because they are able to get good, warm lunches at a reasonable rate.
75 years ago
Jan. 10, 1946
The Enterprise city council voted to postpone action on the application of Dean Erwin on behalf of the Caton hotel for a license to operate a club which would store and dispense liquor purchased by members and left at the premises. Club members could come by themselves, or with friends, and have the club manager mix their drinks.
Clothing donations for overseas relief will be received on Saturday, Jan. 19. Dig into your attics, trunks and closets today and dig out all the clothing you can spare and take it to the collection depot. Anything that is in condition to wear will be accepted. Bedding is also needed.
The Joseph Lumber Yard recently offered a baby stroller to be given the first baby born in Wallowa county in 1946. This was won by William Max, 7 lb. 20 oz. son born to Mr. and Mrs. Albin Rudger on Jan 2.
T-5 Charles D. McCubbin will soon receive his discharge. He was wounded at Cebu April 2, 1945 and has been at the 118th general hospital until transported home a few days ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 14, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Gale Wheeler of Lostine are the proud parents of a new baby boy, the first to be born in Wallowa county in 1971. The young man, Gale Lynn, was born on January 7.
Hard liquor sales rose about 12 percent in dollars and five percent in volume in Wallowa county during the past year. Consumption rose from 1.52 gallons per capita to 1.58 gallons.
County Clerk Marjorie Martin reported that during last year she issued 43 marriage licenses, while during the same period there were 23 divorces.
The Ken Wearin home on Alder Slope burned to the ground last night. The structure burned so furiously that the firemen were not able to save anything in the house.
25 years ago
Jan. 11, 1996
Vic Coggins, ODFW district biologist, delivered by helicopter bags of an experimental salt/mineral mix to herds of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in a continuing investigation of an epidemic that has claimed at least 30 animals along the Snake River.
The first Wallowa County baby of 1996, little Abrianna Noelle Anglin, was born Friday, Jan. 5 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Her proud parents are Ernest and Heidi Anglin of Joseph.
Two members of the Wallowa County Search and Rescue unit were recently honored for their work in the all-volunteer group. John Walther received the SAR’s Member of the Year award, while Everett Roberts earned lifetime membership for his 15 consecutive years of service.
