100 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1922
The railroad company has finished its work on the channel of the river between Enterprise and Lostine. The stream was restored to its old channel in one place and a new channel was created in another, to protect the railroad grade from washing in high water.
Nina Warnock took her class of girls in the Methodist Sunday school on a picnic last Saturday, at the river west of town. W. P. Warnock went as chauffeur, and found room for a dozen small girls in his car.
A road grader has been grading and smoothing the dirt streets around town. In a few years these streets will be graveled and curbing will be put in. Improvements are being made this spring on many parkings and lawns. Every parking graded and seeded and planted to trees marks a forward step in the town.
75 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1947
The grand jury has indicted Albert Matti, driver of the car in which George Zacharias was recently killed, with a charge of negligent homicide.
Extensive improvements are planned at the Edelweiss hall at Wallowa Lake. The upstairs will be made into several apartments for year-round occupancy, and several cabins will be erected.
At the special meeting of the membership of the Wallowa County Grain growers, capitalization of the organization was increased to $150,000 of common stock and $100,000 of preferred stock.
50 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1972
Top individual honors at the Wallowa FFA Father-Son Awards Banquet went to: Steve Woodward, John Reish, Brian Temple and Tom Makin.
The men’s Thursday night bowling league closed out the season with their annual awards banquet. Those receiving trophies were: Wes Conrad for high game of 245; Alfred Zollman and Larry Jones for high series awards for a 608 series; Fred Carlson’s high average of 171; and Terry Hulse, most improved bowler.
Betty Jennings Ward, formerly of Joseph was killed and Allyn Fisher of Wallowa was seriously injured when the cars they were driving crashed head-on at the top of Asotin hill about five miles south of Asotin.
25 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1997
The annual Joseph Junior Rodeo featured action from 148 young cowboys and cowgirls from eastern Oregon counties. Zack McVay of Enterprise and Ethan Lowe of Imnaha tied as all-around pee wee boy.
The EHS golf team, coached by Dick Quinn, claimed its sixth consecutive Oregon Class 2A championship in the tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Country Club near Beaverton.
Record-breaking performances by Shannon Ables of Enterprise highlighted the Jo-Hi Invitational track meet held Saturday. Ables dominated sprint events, setting new meet records in the 100 and 200 meter runs.
Six women have formed a fiber arts cooperative, The UnCommon Thread, located on Main Street across from the courthouse. They are: Yasha Hollady, Loring Lamb, Julie Lamb, Sheri Adams, Sally Brandt and Marya Nowakowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.