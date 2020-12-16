100 years ago
Dec. 16, 1920
An urgent appeal for help, part of a national campaign, reached Wallowa county this week. This is the European relief movement to provide food for 3,500,000 starving children in the back countries of Europe that were ravaged by the war. Oregon is to raise $250,000; Wallowa county’s part is $3,000.
The 1920 school census for the county reveals that there are a total of 3,061 children in the county, 176 less than last year and 535 less than in 1916.
Bread is now selling at 9 cents a loaf in Enterprise, the lowest price in many months.
75 years ago
Dec. 13, 1945
World War II veterans returning to Wallowa county will be given assistance in filling application for readjustment allowances. Readjustment allowances, which amount to $20 a week for up to 52 weeks of unemployment, are paid by the federal government.
Sgt. Lyal Witherrite, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyol Witherrite of Imnaha, arrived home Saturday. Lyal served with the army engineers in Europe and had a number of close calls in bombing raids.
Over 300 plates were set for the second annual clam bake held at the IOOF hall under the sponsorship of the Enterprise Lions club. The diners consumed 700 pounds of clams, 194 pounds of crab, besides vast quantities of potato chips, crackers, pickles, coffee, etc.
50 years ago
Dec. 17, 1970
Co-captains Jim Pace and Bill Maxwell, of the Enterprise High School basketball team, placed their latest trophy in the trophy case at the school. This was the Harney County Shrine Invitational trophy which the team won at Burns.
Fire completely destroyed the Lyman Nash home on Alder Slope and consumed all of the contents of the home. The fire department experienced some difficulty with their equipment – near zero temperatures caused the pump of the fire truck to freeze, and a second truck had to be called to the blaze.
Joseph exchange telephone subscribers were without long distance toll service and the extended area service between Joseph and Enterprise was disrupted for several hours when the line between the two towns was shot in two by a shotgun blast. The incident occurred near the Mountain View Motel between Enterprise and Joseph.
25 years ago
Dec. 14, 1995
An epidemic of a flu-like virus decimated the ranks of Enterprise and Joseph high schools this week. On Monday, 78 out of 147 JHS students were absent from school. EHS was hit nearly as hard with 74 out of 190 students absent.
Wallowa County voters posted the second highest ballot return rate in Oregon, 65.68%, in the state’s special mail-in primary to replace Bob Packwood in the U.S. Senate election.
Joseph High School wrestler Tyson Shirley was a champion in his weight class at the 16-team Culver Invitational Tourney held last weekend.
Gabe Wishart captured the championship honors at the 15th annual Tall Tale contest sponsored by the Enterprise High School speech class. Diane McFetridge was runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.