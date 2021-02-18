100 years ago
Feb. 17, 1921
The town club room and meeting place was used for the first time at the session of the Wallowa County Rod and Gun club. The room is in the basement of the Burnaugh building, under the post office. Tables and chairs have been placed in it and a billiard table, and also a stock of smokers’ articles and candy.
Public interest in the library has been stimulated by the recent book shower. Patronage has been heavier than ever. A week ago Mrs. Bertha Millard, librarian, let out 113 books between 2 and 5:30 p.m. She did not have a spare moment in the whole afternoon.
A bill fixing the salaries of Wallowa county officials is in the Salem legislature. The bill provides salaries as follows: County judge, $1200; Commissioners, $5 a day; Sheriff, $2100; Treasurer, $1000; Clerk, $1800; Superintendent, $1500.
75 years ago
Feb. 14, 1946
Les Sannar and George Peal became owners of the Joseph Pharmacy last week. The drug store is the one remaining store to have been conducted continuously in the same building over a long period of years. The building was erected in 1907 by Dr. J. W. Barnard.
The local bus to La Grande skidded into the bank near Minam and a few passengers sustained minor injuries. Roy Briggs, stage driver, was adjusting his windshield wiper when he saw a rock in the road. He swerved but the rear wheels struck the rock and slid the side of the stage into the bank. Passengers were thrown from their seats.
Last week when roads were still almost impassable, Mr. and Mrs. Vester Varney came into town on their tractor from their farm on upper Prairie creek.
Guy Craig of Enterprise has purchased a new civilian Willys jeep from the Joseph Sales company. It is the only civilian jeep in the county.
50 years ago
Feb. 18, 1971
Leland Daggett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Daggett of Joseph, was the first place winner in the district FFA speech contest last Saturday at Union. He spoke on the topic “Pollution”.
A steel bridge across the Imnaha river about 4 miles below the town of Imnaha collapsed Thursday under the weight of a loaded gravel truck and trailer. The bridge and the truck trailer fell into about 12 feet of water.
Peggy Reid, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William O. Reid, has been named 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Enterprise high School.
25 years ago
Feb. 15, 1996
WHS girls basketball team is competing this week in the District 4-1A basketball tourney in Baker City: Corey Carman, Pam Hagenah, Jessica Werst, Angie Hagenah, Krissi DeVore, Tammy Baremore, Laina Stitzel, Jennifer Odegaard, Tara Touve, Angie DeVore, Ashley Steele, Kristy Hyatt.
Hwy 82 traffic was detoured for 5 hours in Wallowa because of flooding. 25 to 30 volunteers worked into the early hours to divert waters plugged by ice jams and debris. Hardest hit in the city was Henderson Computer on the east end.
Isolated for most of the week by the worst flood on the Grande Ronde River in decades, most of the 40 or so residents of Troy fared quite well in the flood.
The latest word from ODOT is that it will be at the end of next week, if then, before Hwy 3 will be opened to any through traffic. It is closed about 35 miles north of Enterprise because of a major washout on Buford grade just 2 miles this side of the Washington state line.
