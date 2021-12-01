100 years ago
Dec. 1, 1921
Clyde Russell, a rancher about 4 miles west of Troy suffered a disastrous fire which burned his dwelling to the ground. Mrs. Russell was lying on the bed downstairs, ill and unable to get up. Clyde and a near neighbor, Mr. Watson, carried the bed on which Mrs. Russell lay out of the burning building and started for Sam Morrison’s place, a mile and a quarter away. About two feet of snow lay on the ground and the road was unbroken. They reached their destination in safety and his wife was cared for.
“Community Hall” is the name chosen for the remodeled Enterprise opera house. This name was suggested by I. E. Snyder and he was awarded a prize of $5. Among other names suggested were: Moonbeam, Everybody’s Hall, Danceland, Blue Bird and Happy Hall.
The wrestling match between Ad Gustavo and Jim Noregaard was hard fought and exciting. Gustavo won the first and only fall in 16 minutes with a reverse hammer lock. Then for two hours the men wrestled without a fall.
75 years ago
Dec. 5, 1946
With the coal strike still going on, local dealers’ supplies are exhausted and the shortage is beginning to be felt. Within three weeks many homes and business houses will be running out. Even after the strike is settled it will be several weeks before coal can be mined, loaded and shipped here.
In a spirited election which required three ballots, the EHS student body voted Marion Mawhin new yell leader. In addition, officers of the Pep club were elected as follows: Connie McCubbin, president; Laura Jean Pace, vice-president; and Gerald Withers, secretary-treasurer.
Dr. Lyle Ham, physician and surgeon, has purchased the medical facilities and home of Dr. W. W. Kettle in Enterprise and will commence the practice of medicine here immediately.
50 years ago
Dec. 2, 1971
Wallowa county showed a total of 423 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture. This represents a decrease of 102 farms, or one-fifth, in the last five years. The average farm size in the county was 1,589.6 acres, and average value of these farms (land and buildings) was $125,622.
James Burns, son of Mr. and Mrs A. J. Burns of Wallowa, won Championship at the Jr. Hereford Heifer Show in Portland. He also won first place in Summer Yearling Heifers. Chris Burns of Wallowa took first place in Winter Heifer calf.
Jim DuPratt and his son, Paul, received the top award in range management at the 23rd annual meeting of the Pacific Northwest Section of the Society of Range Management. The DuPratts ranch on the Imnaha River, seven miles below the town of Imnaha.
25 years ago
Nov. 28, 1996
375 people will have their names on the Tree of Giving this year. Organizer Lois Harvey works with daughter Barb Harvey and says that in the 16 or 17 years of the program, not one ornament has been left on the Christmas tree. Creating ornaments for this year’s tree were Dorothy Daggett and Willa Eytchison.
Ervin H. “Van” Van Blaricom will be inducted into the first ever Oregon Farm Bureau Hall of Fame at the state convention in December. Van Blaricom has been active in either the Oregon or Washington Farm Bureau for 45 years.
The Imnaha Rodeo Club met for dinner and the annual meeting, with yearly awards given and new officers for 1997 elected. Seventy people attended. The 1996 Belt Buckle awards were made to the best cowboy or cowgirl in each age group. Winners were: PeeWee, Caleb Platz; Junior, Ky White; Teens, Corie Garnett; Women, Tammy Warnock; and Men, Larry Carpenter.
