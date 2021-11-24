100 years ago
Nov. 24, 1921
The Enterprise school board has bought the scenery formerly in the Enterprise opera house and moved it to the stage floor of the gymnasium. It will be used for settings for school dramatic entertainments.
A town of 40 houses with a population of more than 100 persons has just moved five miles in Wallowa county. The town is the Swamp creek camp of the East Oregon Lumber company which has found a new site five miles further down the canyon and some 25 miles from Enterprise.
The crowning event of athletics in Enterprise will be at the Peoples theater when Ad Gustavo and Jim Noregaard meet in a finish wrestling match, best two out of three falls. Strangle hold barred, no loafing on wrestlers part will be tolerated. Everybody’s going! Ladies free!
75 years ago
Nov. 28, 1946
The Enterprise Rifle and Pistol club was organized last week with 25 charter members. Purpose of the club is to give the members a better knowledge of the mechanism of rifles and to promote better shooting.
The Wallowa Firemen will hold their sixth annual ball next week, at the old K. P. hall in Wallowa. Tickets are $1.20, tax included.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Caldwell of Promise had quite a misfortune when they lost their house and most of its contents by fire. The neighbors took things to the grange hall for them.
50 years ago
Nov. 25, 1971
During the Enterprise FFA chapter’s annual fall potluck, the Creed speaking contest was held with five participants. The winner of the contest was Rick Swart, who received a ten dollar cash award. Second was Mike Potratz.
Gail Aschenbrenner was selected from among ten candidates as the 1972 Wallowa County Junior Miss. She will represent the county in the state pageant.
New officers were elected to lead the Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Elected president was Roy Carter; Dick Just, vice president; Phyllis Lovell, treasurer; and secretary, Una Makin.
The basketball fortunes of Enterprise High School will be heavily dependent on the performances of three returning regulars: Bob Pace, Bill Storm and Dennis Raymond.
25 years ago
Nov. 21, 1996
A total of 176 county residents and guests enjoyed an elegant buffet dinner and auction hosted by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation The event raised approximately $20,000 to house five OHSU resident physicians during their 10-week rural rotations.
The 4-H youth of Wallowa County raised over $6,000 during the 10th Annual 4-H/KWVR Radio Auction. 179 bidders bought some 337 donated items. The live radio program was hosted by Lee Perkins and then Dave Nelson.
