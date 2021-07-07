100 years ago
July 7, 1921
After watching Reinhold Schubring’s still turn out a few pints of moonshine, Sheriff Rinehart concluded the evidence was complete and brought him to town under arrest. He was imposed a fine of $250 and ten days in the county jail.
About 20 feet of the rocky point on the road leading out of Enterprise to the southeast will be cut off in the construction of the new highway. This will make it possible to see ahead a short distance while driving this sharp turn.
In the preliminary schedule of the Oregon homeseekers’ excursion which is to leave Omaha July 20, it is provided that the train shall spend a day in Wallowa county. Nobody knows how many persons will come on the excursion. The number has been estimated from 100 to 300. Elaborate plans must be made for their entertainment in creditable manner.
75 years ago
July 11, 1946
At an impressive ceremony and program Sunday the community playground and nursery at the Joseph Church of Christ was dedicated. The highlight of the afternoon was the burning of the church mortgage. Mrs. Sarah Whitman, the oldest member of the church, lit the match that burned the paper.
Rooms will be needed to accommodate a large number of visitors during Chief Joseph Days. Anyone who can make available an extra room is asked to list it at the Chief Joseph Hotel in Joseph. A rate of $3 for a room with a double bed has been recommended.
According to census takers there were 113 mules in the county last year and 4,682 horses. The number of horses was approximately 2,000 under the 1940 figure, indicating the rapid shift to power-driven farm machinery. In case anybody is interested, there were 30 goats in the county, 30,781 chickens and 479 turkeys.
50 years ago
July 8, 1971
Neither driver Lewis Larm nor passenger Don Savage, both of Wallowa, was seriously injured in an auto accident at Wallowa Lake that totaled the vehicle they were riding in and placed both of them in Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Three of the members of the VFW Auxiliary from Enterprise who attended the Department Convention at Roseburg brought home the first place trophy for membership. The ladies are Elizabeth Laughlin, secretary; Bessie Rynearson, membership chairman; and Helen Guthrie, president.
Janie Birkmaier, Junior Past Grand Charity, and Kathy Grote, Junior Past Grand Hope, recently returned from the 45th Session of Oregon Grand Assembly International Order of the Rainbow for Girls at Gill Colliseum in Corvallis.
25 years ago
July 4, 1996
The Forest Service is investigating a tremendous upswing in vandalism the past several weeks. Since the first of June vandalism has struck the Boundary, Lostine, and Hurricane Creek campgrounds and the McCully and West Eagle trailheads.
The first farmer’s market of the year, near Blue Willow Sausage in Enterprise, was small and successful last Saturday. Only four vendors attended but each was pleased with sales.
The Joseph Community Center overflowed with people at the opening night reception of this year’s 14th annual Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts. Co-chairman Martin Hamilton described the festival as very successful. Joseph artist Ramon Parmenter received the People’s Choice award for the second year in a row.
