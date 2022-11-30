100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1922
Three young men from Flora pleaded guilty to the charge of petty larceny and were fined $25 each. They admitted they broke into the Paul Moore house in Flora and carried away two freezers of ice cream which had been prepared for a party of schoolchildren.
Fire destroyed the house of John Lyon of Promise. Mrs. Lyon and daughter were in the kitchen making kraut when they discovered the front room in flames. As the house was isolated it was impossible to call help and the house with all its contents was destroyed, including a cellar stocked with fruit and vegetables for the winter. There was no insurance.
A few cases of smallpox have been reported among some of the school children of Wallowa.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1947
The Wallowa FFA chapter has just received the Sears, Roebuck grant to establish a Hereford chain. Homer Gorbett was chosen to receive the heifer, valued at $300.
A new and modern women’s apparel shop will be opened in the former Rodgers garage building at the corner of River and Grant streets. The shop will be known as “Harold’s.”
A contract has been let for the construction of a road down the Imnaha River 13 miles to Cow Creek. This will be a joint project of private ranchers on the river, the Forest Service and the county. The ranchers will put up $7,500 and the county will advance $5,000. The Forest Service will put in cattle guards, culverts and furnish equipment.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1972
A serious problem is developing with regard to the cost of operating the Wallowa County Nursing Home. The nursing home is operating at an annual loss of more than $25,000.
Bill Whitaker was awarded a pin signifying 25 years of service with Pacific Power & Light. He is an equipment operator for the company working out of the Enterprise office.
George Botts of Flora passed away on Nov. 23. Mr. Botts was born in 1893 at Flora and was the son of pioneer parents, Bernard and Elisa Botts. He had been a rancher all his life.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1997
Saturday’s 11th annual 4-H radio auction was a record setter as 4-H participants raised $8,022 in bids phoned in. The event raised $6,201.50 last year.
Wallowa Elementary School has been recognized as a “Program of Merit,” one of seven schools so honored in the state.
Russell Dotson of rural Joseph has been hunting all his life and has killed many an elk, but never one like the 4-point he shot in the Imnaha unit this year. The animal had a whole extra antler growing out of his head, complete with its own eyeguard.
Some 80 well-wishers filled the Southfork Grange hall in Lostine while the town’s biggest celebrity, Teah Jones, Miss Rodeo Oregon, modeled some of the eye-catching outfits she’ll wear while vying for the national rodeo queen title in Las Vegas.
