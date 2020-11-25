100 years ago
Nov. 25, 1920
In a raid made by Sheriff F. D. Rinehart and H. H. Nottingham Sunday evening, Mrs. Sarah Robinson was arrested at a house in the south part of Enterprise and was lodged in the county jail, charged with “moonshining”. Two 50-gallon barrels of mash were seized, and also a still of the wash boiler type.
The city of Enterprise will require a trifle more than $20,000 for running expenses and interest next year, according to the budget just prepared.
Numerous complaints have been made of reckless speeding on West Third street, from town to the depot. This is the only paved street to the depot and it carries a heavy traffic.
Neal Baker believes his killed the largest buck seen in the county this season. While on Deep creek, between the Imnaha and Snake rivers, he shot a deer that had 13 points.
75 years ago
Nov. 22, 1945
Sgt. Keith Walker is home at last from almost four years in Japanese prisons. He spoke of some of his experiences to members of the Enterprise Lions club.
The large country home of Jim Lewis, east of Crow creek, known as the Ben Gotter house, was destroyed by fire Nov. 9. All Jim could save was an armload of bedding from the bed, and a few clothes from hangers within reach.
The Wallowa district scout court of honor was attended by Wallowa and Enterprise troops Tuesday night. The General Eisenhower medals for gathering paper during the Eisenhower drive in May were presented to Bob Rutherford, Gerald Perren, Dick Adey, Jim Voetberg, Howard Edwards, Vance Gritton, Jimmy Childers, Chet Bennett, Bud Homan, Duane Best and Bobby Long. The troop gathered an average of 1000 pounds of paper per scout.
50 years ago
Nov. 26, 1970
The new officers of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce are Harry Teilmann, Doris Cheatham, Dick Just, Dallas Williamson, Gordon Nelson, Jim Cheatham, Butch Tucker, Carlyle Roundy and Sharon Kellerman.
The Oregon Game Dept. has completed its study of hunting in the Chesnimnus area. The final tally shows that 3,819 hunters hunted elk in the unit and 472 were successful. 88 percent reside west of the Cascades and 2 percent are residents of Wallowa county. The average hunter said that he had spent about $56 per person for transportation and food, and had an investment of $859 per person in hunting equipment and gear.
Renelle Whitaker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Whitaker, Enterprise, was one of the six girls chosen for the Sigma Phi Epsilon Queen of Hearts Court at Oregon State University. She is a freshman at OSU.
25 years ago
Nov. 23, 1995
A Coos Bay woman was critically injured when she was attacked by a large buck deer at Wallowa Lake. Mary Stodley, 63, underwent brain surgery in Walla Walla after she was diagnosed with a cerebral hemorrhage. She also suffered a broken tail bone and split ear in the attack.
The Riversedge Restaurant in Imnaha, owned and operated by Short and Rhonda Gould, was sold to Dave and Liz Hagan of Imnaha. It has been renamed the Imnaha Bridge Café. New gas tanks and pumps have been installed to reactivate the gas business where the old repair shop was.
Two of Wallowa County’s oldest residents have no trouble finding a “horn of plenty” to give thanks for this holiday season. Reta Vest Thornburg, 94, and Annice Millard Rowe, 93, have been friends since they met at Sunday school in Enterprise as young girls. Today they share the Enterprise home of Oneta Owens, one of Reta’s daughters.
