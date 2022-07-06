100 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1922
While bathing in the new swimming pool at Wallowa, Ike Skelton was drowned. The pool formerly was the gravel pit made by the rock crusher when surfacing the road last summer. It was planned at first to level the bottom of the pit before the water was turned into it, but there were doubts the pit would hold water, so the bottom was left uneven.
Lost in the upper Chesnimnus for nearly a day, during which he traveled about 15 miles straight away from home, eight-year old Bobby Kellogg was found safe yesterday morning.
A stream of cars coming and going on the valley highway was the evidence that Tuesday was the Fourth of July. The towns were nearly deserted. Tom Dixon was up nearly all night at his service station, and was called out of bed after he had retired, to serve cars short of gas and oil.
75 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1947
The Ford car given away by the Enterprise chamber of commerce in their campaign to provide an athletic field for the high school has been won by Mr. and Mrs. Ollie Crader of Joseph. 4200 tickets were sold on the car.
About 5,000 people paid almost $10,000 into the coffers of the county fair board during the three-day county fair celebration. A large crowd was on hand to witness the parade in the morning in which 370 head of saddle horses appeared.
Sam Loftus sustained a broken vertebra in his neck at the fair when he was thrown from a bucking horse which stepped on his neck. A collection was taken from the audience at the fair and over $500 was received.
50 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1972
The Enterprise Giants were the undisputed Wallowa Valley League Babe Ruth champions this year with a 10-0 record. Members of the team are: Jeff Rynearson, Doug Homan, Gary Potratz, Randy McFetridge, Gene Frazier, Scott McClaran, Doug Simmons, Duff Pace, Bill Fisher, Jeff Lathrop, Mike Potratz, Fred Carlson, and coach Dave Larson and Jim Frazier, manager.
A smoke bomb caused quite a stir in Troy when it was tossed in a patch of dry grass. The fire was put out with a bucket brigade from the Grande Ronde and water hoses manned by the Volunteer Fire Department.
25 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1997
Best of Show honors at the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts went to Austin Barton’s bronze, “The Sentinel”; the People’s Choice ribbon went to a whimsical bent willow sculpture by Greg Krolick.
A total of 15 FFA members competed in the recent Eastern Oregon Livestock Show, bringing home many ribbons. Reserve Grand Champion All-Around Showman of the show, as well as grand champion FFA swine showman, was Donnie Rynearson.
