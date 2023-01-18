100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1923
Being unable to obtain food by train as usual on account of the heavy snow, workers at one of the Bowman Hicks lumber camps were forced to leave by sled. This camp is situated on East Grossman, a great distance from the company headquarters, and is almost impossible to reach after a heavy snow. Cars and trains are all very fine in the summer when the roads are in good condition but in the winter with the snow four feet deep people are glad to fall back on the old-fashioned mode of conveyance — a sled and team. Horses will never go out of date, at least in these parts.
The boxing and wrestling program scheduled for the OK Theatre in Enterprise on Jan. 26 is in preparation. Daily workouts are being held at the theatre each evening and all are invited to come out and see the boys at work.
The basketball game between Joseph and Wallowa Friday resulted in a victory for Joseph with a score of 24-17. The Joseph boys built up a 20-6 lead in the first half, but allowed Joseph to rally before getting down to business and playing well.
Double daily stage service all the way from Joseph to Baker will be put on by A. Horck as soon roads permit. Two new buses, each with a capacity of 15 passengers, are now under contract in Spokane and will be put to use as soon as the highway gaps are finished between Enterprise and La Grande.
Henry Schaeffer, in seeking a change from driving his Ford, procured a horse and sleigh Sunday and droveup town. The horse became frightened, running away, throwing Mr. Schaeffer out, and continuing down the street, colliding with a water hydrant before coming to a stop. Mr. Schaeffer was bruised up some by falling on the frozen ground.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1948
The Enterprise Lions Club has assisted the Enterprise school band in the purchase of new uniforms. Lewis Dodd, band instructor, has stated that the band would hold more appeal to students and would show to a better advantage in competition if the members had attractive uniforms. Total cost of the uniforms was placed at about $1,600 with only about half this amount raised to date. The club voted to donate to the project.
Wallowa County’s contribution of wheat for the “Christmas Ship” being sent to Europe with food for the needy there amounted to 37,632 pounds, according to Vic Searles, chairman of the county’s drive. The wheat was transported to Portland free of charge by the Consolidated Freightways and Portland Pendleton truck lines.
Heading home Sunday night from Portland, Garnet Best came upon the car of Andy Pratt, which had gone over the bank on the Tollgate road but lodged in the brush before turning over. Pratt was en route back to the Eastern Oregon College of Education in La Grande from Walla Walla, where he had met his girlfriend, when the accident happened on icy roads. Mr. Best took the couple to La Grande where efforts were made to secure a wrecker to pull the car back on the road.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 18, 1973
When the Joseph Ranger Station north of Joseph was completed and ready for occupancy, a large light was installed in the parking lot to spotlight the American flag in such a manner that it could be flown at night. But this generated controversy, with some arguing that the flag should be taken down each evening and raised each morning. The Chieftain asked Sen. Mark Hatfield to check with experts on flag protocol. He replied: “I am advised that it would be appropriate to fly the American flag at night over the Joseph District Office of the Forest Service. This is provided, of course, that the lighting is sufficient.”
A special meeting of the Joseph City Council ended with the selection of Fred Tippett as acting city marshal. Mayor Roger Zollman sad the council made its selection from four applicants who had previously applied for the job and who expressed their availability for the interim position. The deadline for applications for the permanent marshal job is Jan. 25; Zollman said it was possible that the the council would be able to make a decision on the matter at its Feb. 5 meeting.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1998
Schools throughout Wallowa County were closed Monday, because of heavy snowfall over the weekend. Reported depths ranged from 14 to 23 inches. The exception to the school closures was the Troy School which remained open for its four students. Wallowa Superintendent of schools Ed Jensen said it was the first time in at least 12 years since his school had been closed because of snow.
Troy schoolteacher Angela Reeves, in her first year of teaching, will soon move into the small school district’s three bedroom teacherage, a new modular home being place on land purchased from school board member Mike Gibbs. Education Service District Superintendent Dave Smyth says the Troy school board has known of the need to secure such a residence for two or three years. Some controversy has arisen in the tiny community of the Grande Ronde River over the teacherage and other school district expenditures, according to a letter submitted to the Chieftain.
