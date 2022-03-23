100 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1922
Items of farm bureau activity and interest this year are: the county’s warfare on squirrels, the growing of wheat under dry land conditions, and building more silos.
The pavement in town was cleaned by P.H. Danly, street boss. He attached a drag behind a truck and gathered the accumulated rubbish into piles, which were then hauled away.
The Joseph high school basketball team was completely outclassed in the state contest, going down before Eugene 65 to 9.
75 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1947
The ranch home on the Riley place on Ant flat was completely destroyed by fire, believed started in the flue. One bed, a radio, washing machine and a few clothes and bedding were all that were saved.
Mrs. Tasy (Wright) Warnock passed away at the county hospital. She was born at Cove in 1872 and that same year her parents moved to Wallowa county. When she was three years old the family moved back to Indian Valley where the town of Elgin now stands, returning later to homestead in Joseph.
After an investigation, authorities have determined that there was no explosion at the Canyon View lodge last week, but that the wall collapsed due to undermining by water.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1972
A $325,000 low cost housing project has received approval from HUD. The 28-unit structure will be constructed on the Rowe property east of Fred’s Market.
Grace Conley, who will be 97 in a few weeks, will be celebrating her 75th anniversary as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Wallowa Valley chapter No. 50. She is listed as a charter member.
Wallowa Cougars swept through the State Class A Basketball Tourney last weekend to claim the school’s second state title in three years. The team, coached by Page Dulaney, staged a near perfect performance and downed the hot shooting Pilot Rock Rockets 73-65 in the championship game.
25 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1997
The U.S. Parks Service’s recent condemnation of eight acres of land next to Old Chief Joseph’s gravesite at the foot of Wallowa Lake has some people wondering why. Talk of locating an interpretive center and parking lot on the site ruffles feathers the length of the county.
Three Wallowa County loggers were recognized for their outstanding forest practices at the NE Oregon District, Oregon State Forestry Operator awards banquet. Named as East Side Operator of the Year was Mike Wiedeman. Given letters of commendation for exemplary logging practices were Ray Cameron and Dave Pender.
Jared Hillock of the Enterprise FFA chapter was recently nominated to compete for the Star Agribusiness honor at the 1997 State FFA Convention. Only five FFA members in the state are selected to compete for this award each year.
