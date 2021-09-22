100 years ago
Sept. 22, 1921
The State of Oregon will establish a fish hatchery at once a mile west of Enterprise. The beginning will be small, consisting of two feeding ponds with a total area of just under 20 acres. The hatchery grounds will be beautiful and made into a park. The ponds will be available for bathing in the summer and skating in the winter.
In order that everybody may have a square deal, the fair management has decided that the sale of box seats shall begin at 2pm on October 1 and that seats will be sold in the order in which people come.
From the large ranch of Charles Down on Upper Prairie creek comes a report of a heavy yield of wheat. The grain threshed 56 bushels to the acre. It has been irrigated in other years, but had no water at all this year.
75 years ago
Sept. 26, 1946
Kermit Victor paid a fine of $300 and costs on a plea of guilty to a charge of operating a gambling game (poker). He was arrested after presenting a $500 check at the bank which had been written by a card player in payment for losses.
Twenty-two planes of the “See Oregon by Air” tour landed at the Joseph municipal airport. Aboard the planes were approximately 50 members of the Portland chamber of commerce, including Mayor Earl Riley.
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1971
A pickup driven by Michael Thomas, Union, crashed into the Sonny Hagenah home in Lostine, tearing off a portion of the living room. Thomas told a sheriff’s deputy that he was going at least 75 mph when he started into the turn just east of Lostine. He was charged with reckless driving.
The big winners at the Light Horse Show at the fairgrounds were Jim Probert and his horse, Porterville. Jim’s horse was the all-around horse in the mounted events, winning all five events that he was entered in.
Wallowa County registered the only case of death by plague in the United States during the year 1970. A hunter contacted bubonic plague after killing and eating a rabbit in the Imnaha country.
25 years ago
Sept. 19, 1996
Dena Beach, 17, of Paradise was the lone contestant for a spot on the Chief Joseph Days court for the first time in CJD 51-year history. To fill the other two court positions, the rodeo committee will open the court tryouts to Wallowa County high school sophomores.
Three days of festive Bavarian entertainment for the 22nd consecutive year kicks off the Alpenfest celebration this week. Over 50 art, crafts and food booths will be open around the Edelweiss Lodge area.
Ramirose Attebury, 16, Wallowa High School junior, recently won the title of Oregon Beef Ambassador at the Oregon State Fair. She will represent Oregon in the national Beef Ambassador contest in San Antonio, Texas in October.
Joseph teachers Linda Botts and Tom Guerney and Wallowa teachers Sean Spear and Warren Wilson were among 150 Oregon teachers taking part in an Oregon Teachers Network training session to learn to use the Internet.
