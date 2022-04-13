100 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1922
Fearing that Enterprise may become overrun with dogs like Constantinople, Sheriff F. D. Rinehart is about to make a raid on stray animals. He plans to lure them to a vacant basement and sort them out and take those having no license collar away to the dog heaven.
Many cars trying to navigate the muddy road between Enterprise and Lostine have been nearly lost in a sea of mud. Henry Bauer’s Ford sedan got left by the wayside after literally settling down into the mud until it rested on the running boards.
The Episcopal Ladies’ Guild will have their annual Easter apron sale on Saturday. Beginning at 10 o’clock cake and coffee will be served for 15 cents, continuing all day. The aprons will be placed on sale at this time.
75 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1947
A Consolidated Freightways driver owes his life to one strand of guard rail up on Minam hill installed by the state highway commission following the accident in which two Joseph high school basketball players and their driver were killed.
Vernon Hammack of the Enterprise FFA chapter received the state farmer degree at the state convention. This chapter also received the Keystone award, being one of the outstanding FFA chapters in the state.
Hopes for an early completion of the Oregon section of the Enterprise-Lewiston highway took another setback this week when telegrams were received stating that a call for bids could not be made or contracts let until congress appropriates forest road money.
50 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1972
Exalted ruler George Thompson of the Enterprise Elks Lodge made the presentation of a television set to an Oregon Veterans Hospital. Each year every Oregon Elks Lodge attempts to furnish at least one television set for use in one of the veterans hospitals.
Enterprise’s talented senior Dennis Raymond outraced all others to the finish line to win the Mike Holloran Invitational 880 in a time of 2:08.4, well off his personal best.
Gene Marr, local line foreman for Pacific Power & Light, had a hair raising experience when he furnished the ground link for a 7200 volt power line. He was fortunate to escape with a burned hand.
25 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1997
The Oregon State Parks division and Wallowa Forest Products have joined in the effort to stop the abandonment of 61 miles of railroad line from Elgin to Joseph.
OK Theatre owner Russell Ford began the installation of a truckload of new audio equipment that will make its debut this weekend with the playing of the new version of “Star Wars”.
Funding has been found for the 11-unit apartment complex in Enterprise for the elderly and handicapped. The new site will be by the softball fields and has been named the Park Street Apartments.
The doors at Moriah Foundry in Wallowa were permanently closed, leaving as many as six employees out of work. The foundry specialized in decorative cast aluminum sprinklers marketed primarily through catalogues.
