100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1922
A recent spell of cold weather includes Dec. 12, when the mercury reached 12 below. The cold snap triggered memories of a similar week in December 1919, when the temperature hit 40 below.
A Circuit Court jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against Mrs. D.W. Warnock, accused of violating the state traffic law. Warnock’s car struck a vehicle driven by L.A. Stanley on the highway between Joseph and Enterprise.
In the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 146 railroad cars of sheep, 106 of cattle, 42 of hogs, 10 of horses and one of mules were shipped out of Enterprise by rail, according to a report by Agent Walter Spear.
The OK Theatre is planning a special showing Saturday night of “The Conquering Power,” the latest Rudolph Valentino flick. The Chieftain dubbed Valentino “a very competent and entertaining actor.”
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1947
Several hundred dollars in rewards have been posted by individuals in Enterprise for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who have been poisoning dogs in recent weeks. More than a dozen dogs have been killed and several more were poisoned but recovered after prompt treatment.
With the additional power from Pacific Power & Light’s new $200,000 diesel power plant, customers have been able to resume normal use of service at all hours of the day. Delays in getting the generator online made necessary a voluntary power-saving program that has been in effect the past few weeks.
Two students at the Eastern Oregon College of Education suffered only head cuts and bruises when their car hit a patch of ice on Highway 30, slid off the bank and rolled nine times. Injured were Vernon Flowers of Lostine and James Fidler of Ocean Lake.
A seven-foot cougar weighing 180 to 190 pounds was brought in from Imnaha Monday by Alfred Zollman. The marauder was killed near the mouth of Grizzly, Zollman said. Zollman makes it a point to go after every cougar reported to him.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1972
The Enterprise School Board has approved plans for a two-story addition to the high school. Plans call for an office complex and home economics facilities on the ground floor and a library, an arts-and-crafts room and two general classrooms on the second floor. Another structure, to be located between the gymnasium and the high school building, will be a “cafetorium” multipurpose room.
An ice dam has formed on the Imnaha River about 12 miles above the bridge. The ice piled in the river is about 10-15 feet thick and extends upriver for a quarter-mile. The water in the river has been forced to find a new course, and is running through the barn lot of the old Blankinship place, which is now owned by Wayne Marks.
A bobcat which was pursuing the family’s miniature poodle was shot and killed by Ted Daggett at his home near Joseph. Taggett’s son Brian was going to Ford Peterson’s to learn how to skin out the cat and stretch the skin.
The Enterprise City Council has retained the services of John Purvis as city attorney for at least another year and also rehired City Recorder Clair Humphreys. The new city charter calls for a municipal judge, but there are no funds for a judge in the city budget. Humphreys was asked to serve as temporary municipal judge.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1997
Teah Jones of Lostine, Miss Rodeo Oregon, was named second runner-up at the end of a week of pageantry at the Flamingo Hilton in Las Vegas. Miss Rodeo Utah, Mary Ware, won the title, with Miss Rodeo Oklahoma, Bobbie Jo Loomis, the first runner-up.
A delegation from Chief Joseph Days traveled to the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association convention in Las Vegas, where the rodeo was honored as one of the top five small outdoor rodeos in the nation. More than 600 PRCA rodeos competed in the category. “This is such an honor,” said Chief Joseph Days co-chair John Bailey.
The senior class of Wallowa High School is sponsoring a raffle with winning tickets to be drawn at halftime of the championship game of the Lions Basketball Tournament in Wallowa. Prizes include a snowmobile, four new tires, a cellular phone and a CB radio.
The Wallowa School Board has voted to bring back cross-country, after four years of not sanctioning the sport. Before 1994, the school had a solid cross-country reputation, thanks largely to the efforts of coach Dale Story.
