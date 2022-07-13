100 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1922
As Arthur Cuzzins was driving his team west in Wade gulch, a large automobile whizzed past, grazing his horses so closely that the end of a double tree was caught and the harness torn to pieces and the horse mauled about and considerably injured.
Dr. C. T. Hockett has rented the hospital building on Main Street from Dr. Taylor. Dr. Hockett will move into the Taylor hospital this fall and will occupy it as an office and residence.
After making a few horse-and-wagon trips on the Imnaha stage route, S. M. Lovell has found that means of travel inadequate and has put on a Chevrolet truck which he got out of H. R. Maxwell of the Imnaha store.
75 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1947
Orval Willcox sustained a compounds fracture of the leg when he was caught in a powder blast at the pole bridge on the South Fork.
Lust and Lee, painting contractors, will open a paint store in their new building located between the Rowe building and the post office. The store will be called the Brighter Homes store.
James Jackson was killed in a logging accident at the Roy Daggett logging site near the Everett Cannon place at Flora.
Merrill Bird and William Huffman, sentenced to a year in the county jail on a charge of larceny of lambs from Louis Audet, were released, apparently on the authority of a pardon from the governor.
50 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1972
18-year old John Lepp, of Canada, was critically injured while climbing with friends in the high Wallowa Mountains. He lost his footing and tumbled for about 100 feet through rocks. Fellow climber, Russ Osterloh, a member of the EOC cross country team, ran several miles down the trail to get help. Eventually a helicopter was able to reach the 8500 foot level of the mountain and flew the boy to the hospital.
After nearly five years of operation the Wallowa County Abundant Food center is closing and is to be replaced by the food stamp program which is in use in many areas of the state and nation at this time.
This year’s rodeo was the biggest show the Jaycees have ever attempted. Nearly 2,000 people attended Saturday night’s event. The Sons of the Pioneers put on two shows over the weekend, drawing excellent crowds.
25 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1997
With surprising little debate, the Enterprise School Board voted unanimously to immediately discontinue the traditional use of “Savages” as EHS’s mascot and logo. It was decided that the students of the school will select their own mascot at a later date.
The new 53-unit Best Western motel is scheduled to open its doors this weekend reports part owner Arnold J. Fredrick of Enterprise.
For the second year in a row, John Bowen is the overall champion of the Wallowa County Rotary Club’s Lostine River Run. He finished the 10K race in 35:16, a minute better than Aaron Randall.
