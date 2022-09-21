100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1922
By hard work, three men saved A. R. Murrey’s sawmill on Alder Slope from destruction by fire last week. Harley Murrey, Ed Wright and Burl Kooch were at the mill and as soon as the fire was spotted, they set to work to connect the steam pump with the water in the creek.
The largest moonshine still ever located in the county was brought in by Sheriff F. D. Rinehart, who also brought Elmer Woods, the operator, in with him. Sheriff Rinehart has been investigating the case ever since learning of the sale of a three-burner gas stove to Mr. Woods, which was a suspicious happening as few people in his position would have any use for such a stove. The outfit was cleverly hidden on Scotch creek on Alder Slope.
A loaded car in a log train jumped the track on the East Oregon Lumber Co. railroad, causing a small wreck which might easily have had serious results. The caboose — in which were riding 8 or 10 men, women and children — went into the wreck and the passengers were badly shaken up.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1947
Excavation has been completed for a 24-by-42 foot basement and addition on the north side of the Christian church in Enterprise which will make room for a recreation room, restrooms and kitchen.
Byron Daggett and Bill Ferguson have formed a partnership under the name of Wallowa County Sales for the purpose of dealing in used cars. The business sold 70 cars during the past month.
A much-needed addition to Mr. Coleman’s biology class at Enterprise High School is a well-stocked aquarium. All during the war it was impossible to secure square aquariums and they are still scarce, but the school has found a large one which is stocked with fish, snails, plants and other water specimens.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1972
For the first time in many years, Wallowa County had a booth at the Oregon State Fair and won a third place ribbon for their efforts. Rich Wandschneider of the County Extension Service put together an imaginative and successful booth.
David Salmon, 17, of Enterprise, is one of 120 FFA members from across the nation who has been selected to participate in the National FFA Band. Dave, who will play the trumpet, was selected from over 500 applicants.
Judge Claude Hall announced that he has appointed a six-member committee to act as the mental health advisory committee for Wallowa County. Under the new program there will be a mental health clinic in the county in the near future, probably located at the Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1997
Joseph golfer Kris Gurney was the winner of a $15,000 bronze sculpture by David Manuel in the Manuel Museum “Tournament of Bronzes” held at Alpine Meadows Golf Course.
Long-time Imnaha resident and community leader A. L. Duckett will celebrate his 103rd birthday in Prineville this week.
The 11th annual Bear and Rattlesnake Feed at the Imnaha Store was another big success. About 450 people were fed. There were guests from all over the country, but the people who came the furthest were from Fareham Hampshire, in England.
