100 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1922
The outgoing train to La Grande broke an axle between Enterprise and Wallowa. The run between the two cities is generally made in 40 minutes, but on this occasion it took 11 hours. Repairs were finally made and the train arrived in La Grande at 5 am.
When fishing season opened last week, a brigade of fishermen hiked to Aneroid lake to take a hand at fishing thru the ice, which was forbidden last winter. They found six feet of snow and ice on the lake, and cutting through this covering they dropped their lines into the water and found the trout ready to take hold.
Complaints are coming in to the city recorder’s office that chickens are running at large. Every citizen of Enterprise who keeps chickens must take care of them.
75 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1947
Gene Marr was seriously hurt when an electric power pole fell with him at Wallowa. He was near the top of the 35-foot pole cutting down wires when the pole, rotted at the base, broke loose and fell with him.
The American Legion auxiliary has presented 20-year membership pins to four of their members: Aura McKenzie, Nellie Sherod, Lenna Bratton and Margaret Dougherty. Five dollars was donated to the library in memory of the boys who gave their lives for their country.
Six Enterprise high school seniors escaped serious injury or death when their car went off the Tollgate-Weston grade and rolled over four and a half times before lodging against a tree down the canyon side. Bob Withers, Ted Kuhn, Gordon Cannon, Melvin Lathrop, Bill Hayes and Jean Ratcliff were on the annual senior “sneak”.
50 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1972
Bruce Arbogast and his son, B. J., of Wallowa had a rough ride when the motor bike they were riding went over an embankment as they were riding down the trail to the Snake River.
The Enterprise Lions Club surpassed their $1,500 goal at last Saturday’s fourth annual Scholarship Auction. Auctioneers Roger Nedrow and Corde Locke auctioned everything from an automobile to a used TV to butterflies.
The new fabric shop being built in Lostine by Ron and Geneva McArtor is progressing nicely. It is 30’ x 60’ and will enable them to display their inventory of fabrics to much better advantage.
25 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1997
Donald Hahn, 16, and Kyle Cook, 14, became Wallowa County’s latest Eagle scouts in a ceremony at the Enterprise Elks Lodge. The two achieved Boy Scouting’s highest honor through years of hard work and ambitious community service projects.
At the Morrow County Invitational track meet, Wallowa high school’s Jared Lewis led with a 160-4/12 championship-winning javelin throw.
Enterprise’s Jean Pekarek is a finalist in the nation’s largest and best known quilt competition and will have her handiwork on display in Paducah, Kentucky. Her entry is a quilt created for her daughter Maya.
