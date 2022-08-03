100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1922
George M. Cannon was on the train which was wrecked yesterday on the mountain grade west of La Grande. The rails spread and the baggage cars and smoker went off the grade and fell on their sides. The day coach plunged on over them. Many were seriously injured and one fatality. Mr. Cannon had been in Portland with a shipment of stock from the north end.
Minam lake became a reservoir for the storage of water for irrigation by the construction of a 10-foot dam last summer. The gate was opened for the first time this week to provide more water in the Lostine district. Wallowa Lake has a dam 27 feet high, and Aneroid lake is to be dammed to hold water for the electric company’s power plant.
The sheriff’s office added one more still to their collection of moonshine stills. However, the operator saw them coming and took to his heels so that they were unable to identify him.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1947
The Wallowa National Forest has installed four frequency modulation radio sending and receiving sets to supplement the telephone service between central headquarters, ranger stations and lookouts.
Mr. and Mrs. Art Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. I. S. Surber, Mrs. Iva McClain and Mrs. Mary Irwin drove out to Gumboot huckleberrying for the day. They brought home between nine and ten gallons.
There were as many as 50 cars on the Imnaha hill Sunday. Most of them were after huckleberries. Among them were the Sassers, Pratts and Wagners.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1972
Jim Steen, Joseph cowboy, was the recipient of the Harley Tucker Memorial award after winning the bull riding event on the final day of CJD.
Construction of a 28-unit housing complex for senior citizens and low income tenants in Enterprise, to be called Alpine Village, was assured this week. Work will start immediately.
Five and one half cases of dynamite were removed by an OSP demolition team from an Upper Imnaha powder magazine after earlier reports of a dangerous dynamite cache proved accurate. The dynamite was found on the old Eugene Pallette Ranch. Dates on the boxes indicated it was made in 1959.
25 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1997
During a ceremony near Wallowa Lake, descendants of the Chief joseph band of Nez Perce exiled to Nespelem, Wash. accepted the gift of a spectacular young stallion from the descendants of Charles Erskine Scott Wood, a military aide who befriended Chief Joseph after his 1877 surrender. About 100 persons were present, including Nez Perce from three reservations and Canada, and 45 members of the Woods family.
Attending the National Scout Jamboree in Virginia this year from Wallowa County are Gary Huff, Kyle Cook, Darren Hahn, Donald Hahn, Brad Hopkins and Tom Greethurst.
