100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1922
The courthouse was the scene of a regular Indian council Monday when the Nez Perce Indians gathered there to find out if permission would be granted to them to hunt and fish in Wallowa County without licenses. The chief presented a copy of a treaty paper made with an army officer in 1863 in which it was stated that the tribe had the right to hunt and fish throughout the Northwest. After consulting with everyone who would be likely to know anything about the case, the deputy game warden told them they could fish but not hunt.
Detailed plans for the development of the 110-acre tract owned by the Methodist church at the head of the lake are being worked out and lots are now on sale.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1947
President Truman’s program to persuade the American people to voluntarily give up meat on Tuesdays and poultry and eggs on Thursdays is meeting with no noticeable response here. All restaurants and hotels are continuing to serve meat, poultry and eggs on these days.
The first private cars crossed over the new Enterprise-Lewiston highway yesterday, opening this much-heralded highway to general traffic. Washington is graveling the highway on its side but the Oregon side of the river is still not surfaced.
The Friddles’ home on Grouse Flat burned Thursday night. Bob was roused from sleep by dense smoke. Grabbing his shoes, but not his shirt with $300 in its pocket, he tore downstairs and outdoors, badly scorching his hair and face.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1972
General Telephone Co. has announced a $60,000 project to put Imnaha customers on their own exchange, complete with a separate prefix number.
Wallowa County marked its first hunter accident of the season on opening day, when Norman Beach of Flora was injured by the accidental discharge of a .308 rifle. The bullet ricocheted off a pickup and struck Beach in the left shoulder.
The Enterprise Train Depot has a new home. It was moved from the Enterprise Railroad Station to its new location on a three-acre tract just north of the Mountain View Motel on the Joseph Highway.
Gertrude Scott and Ed Freudenberg were honored at the Liberty Grange for their 47 years of membership.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1997
Ronald Lewis Edgemon, 28, admitted in court that he was guilty of two counts of intentional homicide in the early morning deaths of Eddie Nobles and Kevin Miller in Joseph Jan. 19.
Facing the threat of a recall campaign, the Enterprise School Board voted to allow the student body to keep its nickname, the “Savages,” if a replacement is not found by March.
Terminal Gravity Brewing just this week started to make its first on-site batch of brew. It shares quarters with Blue Willow Sausage on School Street in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.