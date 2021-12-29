100 years ago
Dec. 29, 1921
Barney Harris of the Harris grocery and W. H. Graves, of the meat market, were taken into custody by the sheriff, charged with having liquor in their possession. The officers found booze, a mash barrel and a still on the second floor above the store.
The new plant of the electric company was put into service last week and the valley now has all the current it can use. The new plant generates a maximum of about 1500 horse power, against some 400 in the old plants.
Gladys Sasser won first prize, a ham, in the guessing contest at the Mountain Meat company market. She guessed 567.5 pounds, the exact weight of a dressed steer. Glenn Wagner and Peter Repplinger tied for second place, and will divide a side of bacon between them.
The Library shower has been successful. It now has about 4200 books on its shelves, thanks to the loyal support of people of the town.
75 years ago
Jan. 2, 1947
Real estate transfers in 1946 reached an estimated all time high with over 1,000 deeds and mortgages recorded in the office of the county clerk in a four months period. Sales of residences ran strong as families bought every available building in their desperation to find a place in which to live. There are no vacant buildings in Enterprise.
Vernon Hammack of the Enterprise FFA chapter won third place and a prize of $12.50 in the Farm-Shop contest for the eastern Oregon district.
Mervin Zollman and Earl Morgan have taken over the Eagle Cap Laundry. They were associated with the Safeway store until recently.
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1971
Co-chairmen Delbert Quesenberry and Bob Wiggins were at work distributing Christmas baskets last week. 69 different families, representing about 200 people, were given baskets of food and presents.
The Harlem Clowns convincingly beat a team of teachers and townsmen from Joseph and Wallowa last week, 82-61. A crowd of about 500 enjoyed the antics of the talented barnstorming cagers. The evening event was highlighted by a pair of nearly three quarter court jump shots by Clown player Louis Herndon.
132 births were reported in 1971.
25 years ago
Dec. 26, 1996
A 40-foot long moving train in lights is the newest addition to the annual holiday fantasyland created by Cherryl Zacharias in Joseph. She donated her $150 prize money to the Elks Christmas Basket program.
Robert Ladum, who secretly owned the Wallowa Lake Lodge from 1988-1990, was sentenced to over 10 years in jail and fined $15,000. He was found guilty in federal court of conspiracy, filing false bank statements, bankruptcy fraud, obstruction of justice, and 10 counts of money laundering.
Ramirose Attebury, 16, a Lostine 4-H member, recently represented the state of Oregon at the National Beef Ambassador Contest held in San Antonio, Texas, after winning at the state level at the Oregon State Fair.
