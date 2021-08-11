100 years ago
Aug. 11, 1921
While bathing in Wallowa lake Albert Wenham, 39 years old, and Marie Pratt, nearly 13, were drowned last Thursday afternoon. Mr. Wenham could swim, altho he was not an adept. The girl could not swim, and when she appeared helpless and in distress in deep water, Mr. Wenham turned to assist and both sank to their death.
When friends of Glenn Strickler learned of his marriage last week, they decided to give him a hazing. He was required to roll a peanut with his nose on the pavement on Main street, then was handcuffed and placed on the platform of a truck where he sang for the amusement of the crowd. The ceremony closed at the swimming pool, into which he was thrown with his clothes on.
William Pearson was driving his team along a street in Joseph when the horses took fright and started to run. The bridle on one animal broke and the team made a wreck of the wagon. Mr. Pearson was thrown out and the bones of one leg broken off at the ankle.
75 years ago
Aug. 15, 1946
A new high in the sale of dairy stock was reached at the Leila Haun auction sale when the top cow sold for $175.
In making a routine check of fire permits last week, the assistant forest ranger at Lick creek stated that over 300 persons were camped from Lick creek to Indian crossing. This is the most campers ever checked at one time. Fishing is reported good now, and the huckleberries are very plentiful.
The McCoy Brothers of the Leap country has the distinction of bringing the first load of wheat of the season to the Grain Growers warehouse. They delivered a load of the Rex variety. Donald Kooch and Ernest Miller also brought in wheat that day, but a little later.
A fire of undetermined origin destroyed the Joseph barn of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Briggs. The building was new, having been built about 18 months ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 12, 1971
Top honors in the clothing division at the style revue at the fair went to these girls who were champions and reserve champions in their divisions: Saralyn Johnson, Wallowa; Markell Victor, Enterprise; Tammy Brennan, Joseph; Rebecca Gorbett, Wallowa; Vicky Hall, Enterprise; and Darlene Cowan, Wallowa.
One of the most heated battles to be waged in Wallowa county in several decades came to an apparent end with the adoption of a resolution by the Enterprise School Board. The resolution kills the $2 million school bond issue and leaves the fate of further school development to a questionnaire.
Few people realize that the highest peak in the Wallowa mountains, the Matterhorn, is private property. It’s widely assumed to be under the ownership and control of the Forest Service and U.S. Government. However, it is presently owned by M. Keith and Lois Wilson of Salem. The county court was asked to give their blessing to a purchase transaction by the USFS from the Wilsons but the court decided against it, which may forestall acquisition of the peak.
25 years ago
Aug. 8, 1996
$80,000 in repairs on the Wallowa Lake Dam could buy the Associated Ditch Company two to five years to either refurbish the pre-1920 structure or build a new dam, said engineer Morton McMillen of Bellvue, WA.
A handful of bidders from Portland, Lewiston, Little Sheep Creek, Wisconsin, Wallowa and other places were on hand for a public land auction on the county courthouse steps. Bids were offered on only one of the six properties offered for sale: an Imnaha River Woods parcel.
Three Wallowa County football players began training week in preparation for Saturday’s Shriners Hospital East-West All-Star Football game: Jason Parks from Enterprise, Chris Lewis from Wallowa, and Will Lathrop from Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.