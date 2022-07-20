100 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1922
Although the Snake river canyon is unknown in Portland and elsewhere in the northwest, the United States Geological survey report finds it ‘worthy of comparison with the Grand Canyon of the Colorado’.
The annual reunion of the Wallowa County Pioneer association was held last week in a beautiful grove in Lostine and was well attended by pioneers and their friends. The membership now has 290 names on the roll.
The campaign of the state highway commission to remove advertising signs from the vicinity of the highways is being carried out in the name of safety. The signs are so alluring, they take the attention of drivers from their cars and from the road.
75 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1947
About 125 concrete blocks stacked in front of the new medical building on Main street in Enterprise was stolen last week. Jay’s Service station in Enterprise was broken into twice last week by robbers who took all of the cash in the cash register.
A quantity of merchandise valued at about $200 was stolen from the Wallowa Hardware store the same night. Three boys confessed to the Wallowa robbery. They were two 5-year olds and a 14-year old.
Wanda Bassett of Wallowa was named queen of the Chief Joseph Days celebration at the queen’s dance held at Edelweiss Inn. Attendants for Queen Wanda will be Helen Vigne, Jackie Walker and Blanche Lermeny.
50 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1972
For some time now there has been a problem with the trees at the Wallowa County Courthouse — they all seem to be sick or dying. A tree surgeon has been treating the trees and found the trouble to be a small spider mite which eats the new growth and causes dead spots.
Traffic between Enterprise and Joseph had to be routed over the Hurricane Creek highway while the results of a wreck at the Mountain View Motel were being cleared from the main highway. The wreck involved a Grain Growers diesel delivery truck and a passenger car. There were no injuries.
Duane Wiggins is building a giant slide next to the go-karts at the head of Wallowa Lake. At the top, the slide is 30 feet high. The thrills on the way down are provided by three humps.
25 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1997
Two teenagers from a rafting group were rescued from a log-jam island on the Minam River near Minam State Park, after being stranded there for several hours. Wallowa and Union county search and rescue teams rescued Jared Carver, 16, from Illinois and Matt Thias, 14, of Forest Grove.
There are more properties on the market this year than at any time in the past 10 years. An estimated 300 to 325 homes are for sale through the county, making it a true buyer’s market.
Fundraising is now underway to eradicate the name “Savages” as EHS’ school logo. Donations to offset the cost to the school for the name change on school uniforms and signage have been pouring in.
