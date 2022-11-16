100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1922
Athletic relations between Enterprise and Wallowa high schools have been suspended indefinitely following last Saturday’s football game at Wallowa. Enterprise Supt. H. M. Dubois wrote that “the coach and members of the team, as well as the Enterprise citizens who attended the game, were subjected to repeated insults by the students of the Wallowa high school, members of the Wallowa team, and by citizens of Wallowa. They used abusive and indecent language in the presence of women and children.”
Grading crews working on the hill just west of Enterprise are now building the rough grade down the hill side to the city connection at North Street.
While driving to Lewiston last week, Mrs. Nellie Straley went off the grade near the top of Shoemaker Hill and her car was wrecked. It appears she killed her engine near the top of the grade and failed to apply the brakes with force enough to hold the car. It went backward and off the grade.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1947
Approximately $200 was taken from Coyle’s Café Monday, after it had closed for the night. A warrant has been issued for a former employee suspected of the theft.
Bob Dougherty of Wallowa received a fractured knee Saturday when he was playing fullback on the Eastern Oregon College of Education football team against the Ellensburg, Wash. college.
A crowd of 40 friends and neighbors gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Anah Jennings to charivari their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hook, the new bride and groom.
A fire at the Gordon Hulit welding shop did considerable damage to the building, motors, a tractor on which work was being done, and other equipment. The fire exploded into all parts of the shop and several explosions occurred after firefighters arrived. Miraculously no one was injured.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1972
Three persons are being held in the Umatilla County Jail in connection with the shooting and robbery of an Enterprise man. Victim of the shooting was Ronald Thies, 20, who works for his father at the Thies Arco station in Enterprise.
Pattie Callahan of Wallowa was chosen as the Wallowa County Junior Miss for 1973. The pageant was sponsored by the Wallowa County Jaycees.
Members of the Wallowa Cougar Cross Country team who took first place at state are: Lon Childers, Kerry Johnson, Rod Riggs, Karl Magden, Jack Heffling, Curtis Goller and Barry Gentle. They are coached by Dale Story.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1997
Chief Joseph Days has been voted as one of the to five small rodeos in the United States, and is still in the running for the No. 1 spot.
The body of missing Salem-area hunter Clinton Page, 78, was found last week by two Four-O ranch hands on steep terrain about two air miles from where he was last seen Oct. 4 on Kuhn Ridge. Up to 45 searchers from three counties spent eight days unsuccessfully searching for him.
The Terry Wilson-coached Wallowa High School volleyball won it all last weekend, beating all comers in the Oregon Class 1A state volleyball championship. Members of the team are: Jody Wynans, Angie Hagenah, Katie Carman, Pam Hagenah, Christina Ross, Cherise Prince, Laina Stitzel and Tara Touve.
